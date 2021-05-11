Mt. Angelus Mission Revival

281 La Follette Dr | Highland Park
$1,489,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Let your mornings begin as you watch the city wake below and allow your days to end with vibrant sunsets that make way for glittering lights.
This completely renovated 1923 Mission Revival home is sun filled and offers modern luxury with period details. Wide plank French oak stretches across the floors, custom windows & doors grace the walls, soaring ceilings, epic views and an open floor plan allows for a full appreciation of the space.
The kitchen is the heart of the home, offering an 8.5’ island, a beautifully restored O’Keefe & Merrit stove, concrete countertops, a nook with a banquette, custom floating shelves and an abundance of cabinet storage. Additionally, the entry level consists of a dining area, living room, guest bedroom/office, bath and a spacious en-suite primary bedroom with lounging area and direct access to the deck.
The lower level boasts 2 oversized bedrooms, both with French doors that open to the rear yard, and a connected bathroom. Other details include hand painted Spanish & Moroccan tile, recessed lighting, stylish air registers and more!
The outdoor space is a dream for the avid gardener with numerous exotic fruit trees, native plants plus additional space for a pool & detached casita, if desired. Location, location, location...Mt. Angelus is an enclave of vibrant and eclectic hillside homes that was developed in the early 1900’s by Cora Scott Pond-Pope, an activist and suffragette.
Sited where York and Figueroa intersect, this makes for easy access to everything in the neighborhood. Restaurants & bars, the Gold Line, cafe’s, the farmer’s market, dog park, hiking trails and shopping are all just several blocks away.
