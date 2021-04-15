Mt Washington 3/2 & Sunset Vistas

1853 Burnell Drive | Mt Washington
$1,068,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Sunset vistas, party patios & the most versatile floor plan around all come together on this very private hillside.
Visit at sunset and savor the sky turning colors & a warm glow over your own ample wooded yard complete with kiddie corral perfect for hours of outdoor play. The friendly open kitchen with adjacent patio invites dining al fresco while warm wood floors & accents, expansive view capturing windows, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath & abundant storage highlight the versatile main floor.
Ready to snuggle around the latest Netflix? Head to the downstairs suite which can also double as an impromptu ADU for visiting family or offers the home studio of your dreams complete with 3/4 bath and separate entrance. And when friends are looking for that perfect wedding spot, string some lights, hire the valet and they’ll celebrate their big day on the ample rear patio with those stellar views...bliss doesn’t get better than this.
Edith Reyna
- CalBRE 01187571
- 323 252 2445
- edith.reyna@compass.com
Liz Johnson
- CalBRE 00803070
- 323 397 6041
- liz@lizsellsla.com
