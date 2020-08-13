You have permission to edit this article.
Mt Washington 3/2 with Den & Views

Crisp Contemporary is a perfect blend of spaces

4500 San Andreas Ave | Mt Washington

$949,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More

Here’s the perfect blend of everything you want and need in your new home right now!

This crisp contemporary is a perfect blend of the space we need to gather for family zooms, online learning while the ample kitchen & family room offer easy access to rear patios ready to burn off a little energy & just play….think hula hoops, jump ropes & old fashion hopscotch.

A formal dining room and living room are ready for happy dinners and lively conversation. Time to unwind? Head to the ample master bedroom which offers canyon views and a soaking tub. 2 more bedrooms, full bath, laundry complete this private level. Bamboo floors, attached garage, a quiet setting, and handy to all of NELA….Welcome Home!

