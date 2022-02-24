Mt Washington 3-bedroom/3-baths & Views!

422 Crane Boulevard | Mount Washington
$1,549,000 | 3 bedrooms 3 baths
The stunning and unique view from this three-level Mt. Washington modern is just one feature of many you’ll be checking off your house-hunting checklist!
You’ll enter the home into an open and ample living-dining-kitchen area that flows out to a large deck with retractable canopies. Perfect for stylish entertaining and luxurious relaxation, you’re enveloped by a stunning canyon vista and – on a clear day – an ocean horizon in the distance.
The top floor serves as an impressive master suite with space for an office area leading to a private deck, large enough for a tucked-to-the-side putting green!
The elegant master bath offers dual sinks, a soothing soaking tub, a fantastic open shower, a walk-in closet/storage room, and access to a front porch perched above the street.
On the first level, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and plenty of closet space round out this jewel of a home. An outdoor staircase brings you to a lovely, flat yard with lush plantings.
Beyond the fenced area, the large lot surrounds you with the beautiful flora and fauna of Mt. Washington at its best!
Experience all that makes this neighborhood so unique – soaring views, proximity to DTLA and Highland Park, Mt. Washington school district, and a warm, inviting canyon ambiance.
Open House
- Saturday 2/26 from 2-4pm
- Sunday 2/27 from 3-5pm
Edith Reyna
- CalBRE 01187571
- 323 252 2445
- edith.reyna@compass.com
Liz Johnson
- CalBRE 00803070
- 323 397 6041
- liz@lizsellsla.com
