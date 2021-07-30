You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass

Mt Washington 4/3 + Amazing Views

It’s all here in this much loved home blending great '90’s style, lovely light and high ceilings

pa02-001.jpg

4449 Palmero Drive | Mount Washington

$1,389,000 | 4 beds | 3.5 bath

You’ll love this wonderful Mt Washington home for so many great reasons …

Evenings at day’s end savoring the sunset reflecting on the San Gabriels …swapping stories on the deck while sharing dinners with family and friends … a dog's favorite hike, a toddlers delight in the park right around the corner and, of course, coveted Mt Washington school just up the hill.

It’s all here in this much loved home blending great '90’s style, lovely light and high ceilings in the welcoming entry level with living and dining areas, kitchen and den.

Then head to the up to the private second level with 4 bedrooms and baths or down to a third level office and deck ready to inspire your creative energy.

Freshly painted, upgrades, this one-owner home is ready for your own happy dreams and memories.

And it’s tucked right in the middle of NELA’s many charms, so you can just move in, unpack and enjoy it all … Welcome Home.

Open House

  • Saturday, 7/31
  • Sunday, 8/1 2-4 pm
  • Tuesday, 8/3 11am–2pm
  • Thursday, 8/5 6-8pm

Edith Reyna

Liz Johnson

pa15-001.jpg
pa18-001.jpg
pa24-001.jpg
pa25-001.jpg
pa49-001.jpg
pa52-001.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass

Tags

Recommended for you