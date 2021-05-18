Mt Washington Beauty w/Views & Pool

841 Moon Avenue | Mt Washington
$1,950,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
It’s a new world after many months of social isolation, working from home, mastering Zoom…. now we can begin to open our hearts & homes to friends & family.
You will find no more perfect place to begin life again than at 841 Moon Ave, at the top of scenic Mt Washington, overlooking the San Gabriel Mountains. The rural setting is minutes from downtown or Pasadena on the Gold Line.
Imagine greeting everyone in the grand turreted entry, guiding them to the elegant living/dining room and relishing a sit-down dinner and lively conversation. Or gathering in a real chef’s kitchen, sharing a chilled bottle from the wine ‘frig as you prepare a sports lovers’ feast in the family room while watching the Dodger or Lakers.
Or hosting a celebratory BBQ on the deck by the pool next to native plants and fabulous fig tree. Then it’s a refreshing dive in the true swimmers pool, a nap on the patio overlooking peaceful Moon Canyon or ramble down to the citrus grove. Imagine planting in the ultimate veggie-ready terrace.
Quiet time invites you to a sumptuous upstairs master suite with large closet, two vanities, & jetted soaking tub with natural views, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath & convertible office/den.
You’ll join local hikers on nearby Moon Canyon, Heidelberg Park, tranquil gardens at SRF near the prized Mt Washington elementary & all of LA is within easy reach via the 5, 110 & 134. This is your forever home to enjoy for many happy years.
Edith Reyna
- CalBRE 01187571
- 323 252 2445
- edith.reyna@compass.com
Liz Johnson
- CalBRE 00803070
- 323 397 6041
- liz@lizsellsla.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass