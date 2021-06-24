Mt. Washington charmer with views

640 Rome Drive | Mt Washington
$939,000 | 2 Beds 2 Baths | 1002 square-feet
When in Rome, do as the Romans do ... savor a morning espresso on the lovely deck just outside your kitchen, relax into a leisurely lunch and then jump back into work mode until you gather friends around a long table to celebrate life, love & lush views all the way to Long Beach.
It can all happen right here in this perfectly placed Mt Washington charmer where the 2-story design accommodates all these pleasures & more.
An (updated) open kitchen blends with the living room for our occasionally chilly evenings, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are perfectly placed for privacy, and there’s ample off-street parking.
Treasured Mt Washington Elementary is just up the Hill, the Rec Center a short way down, and an Elyria Canyon hike beckons just blocks away.
If you must leave the Hill, all the delights of NELA, the Gold Line & easy access to the 5 and 110 are nearby. Maybe you’ll even be inspired to learn Italian:)
Open House
• Sunday, 6/27 2-4pm
• Tuesday, 6/29 11am–1pm
Edith Reyna
- CalBRE 01187571
- 323 252 2445
- edith.reyna@compass.com
Liz Johnson
- CalBRE 00803070
- 323 397 6041
- liz@lizsellsla.com
