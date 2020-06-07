Mt Washington Elegant Contemporary

$1,589,000 | 3 Bed | 3.5 Bath | More

Call this Mt. Washington contemporary gem home.

With beautiful attention to detail, this lovely dwelling has a modern elegance, with its highly sought-coming home to this grand Mt Washington contemporary feels like you are at the very top of the world…and you are!

Warm light, a private setting (down a quiet lane) & soothing wrap around views invite you to relax in the open kitchen/family room, tuck away with a great read in the living room or fire up the grill on the ample patio.

The unique multi-level floor plan offers space & privacy for everyone with a master suite on the first floor & 2 more in-suite bedrooms below. And for the ultimate in self-calm, a tucked-away meditation/yoga room welcomes you to just breathe.

With Mt Washington School, strolling trails, the multiple delights of Figueroa & York & Fig Nursery’s summer planting options all close at hand, you’ve found the happily ever after home of your dreams.

