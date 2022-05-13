Mt. Washington Modern Retreat

721 Moon Avenue | Mount Washington
$1,475,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths
High in the serene hills of Mt. Washington sits this modern retreat that encompasses a wonderful blend of warmth and contemporary appeal.
It all begins with the sun-soaked living room with its towering ceilings and expansive windows that capture some of the most majestic views Los Angeles has to offer.
The warm bamboo floors, private balcony and fireplace are the perfect accents to create a lovely environment to entertain or to enjoy quietly.
The recently remodeled kitchen and dining area flow effortlessly to the first level of the back patio – great for BBQing and cocktail hour.
The large office overlooks the living room and has built-in shelving and desks making it ideal for a home office or crafting room.
Up the stairs, pools of light stream down from the skylights and lead the way to all three spacious bedrooms. The primary suite greets you with stunning panoramic views which can be appreciated from your own private balcony.
Floor-to-ceiling built-in cabinets, a walk-in closet and a spacious ensuite bathroom with separate soaking tub make it a true oasis.
The upper backyard is surrounded by lush landscaping which makes a tranquil setting to dine al fresco.
Located in the award-winning Mt. Washington Elementary School boundaries and mere minutes from the lively culinary and nightlife scene of Highland Park, Glassell Park and Downtown.
Open House
- Sat 5/14 2-4 pm
- Sun 5/15 2-4 pm
- Tues 5/17 11 am-2pm
- Thursday 5/19 (twilight - 5:30-7:30pm)
- Sat 5/2 2-4 pm
- Sun 5/22 2-4 pm
Brad Holmes
- 323-673-1001
- brad@dear-la.com
- BRE: 01930471
Joanna Suhl
- 323.208.1827
- joanna@dear-la.com
- BRE: 01935804
