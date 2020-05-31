Mt Washington Spanish '30s Gem

$1,025,000 | 2 Bed | 1 Bath | More

Call this Mt. Washington Spanish gem home.

With beautiful attention to detail, this lovely dwelling has a modern elegance, with its highly sought-after 1930’s bones.

This home has been featured in fashion and design magazines alike. With beautiful golden light, original hardwood floors, charming 1930’s curves, & a wood-burning fireplace, perfect for cool California nights.

The sunny kitchen, with original Yves Kline Blue tile floors, & professional Wolfe range, will inspire those “stay home & bake” inclinations.

There is ample room for a socially distanced brunch in the back garden, and for a bigger party down the road. The garden offers both privacy and mountain views. Relax on the deck and await the plum, lemon, peach, and fig trees that will soon be ripe for the picking. Read your favorite book under the fragrant jasmine in the garden, while eating grapes fresh off the vine.

You can work from home in the detached office, chalk a hopscotch on the long gated driveway, or garden on this peaceful plot of earth. There is even room for your fine vintage car in the garage.

All of this on one of the quietest streets on this mountain. Take the secret stairs to Cleland Park, or enjoy majestic walks through the beautiful Mt. Washington hills, right out your front door.

This home is located in the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary school district.

Soon you can bike to all of the amazing shops & restaurants that LA’s coolest neighborhood has to offer. This is the rare Mt. Washington Spanish home you’ve been waiting for.

