You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass

Mt Washington Sweet 2/1

Build lovely memories in this 1923 charmer

m01.jpg

500 Museum Drive | Mount Washington

$725,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More

Great things often come in small packages and this sweet Mt Washington cottage is a bundle of delightful surprises.

From the sweet front decks, this 1923 charmer offers a crisp updated kitchen and bath, a bright open floorplan w/no sq ft lost on halls, abundant updated windows and doors, detached 1 car garage and an ample back decks for summer BBQs.

Perfect location beckons you back via Gold Line or freeway to a hustle and bustle free life that is still just minutes from all of LA. Or stroll up the road to a sweet hiking trail beloved by local walkers & their 4 footed friends. You can build lovely memories here….welcome home.

Edith Reyna

Liz Johnson

m13.jpg
m16.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass

Tags

Recommended for you