Neighborhood Lawyer Thomas DeBoe Sheds Light on New COVID-19 Tenant Protections.

Sorting out a patchwork of new COVID-19 Tenant protections can be confusing.
Attorney Thomas DeBoe has phone appointments to answer your questions. Mr. DeBoe has analyzed these new state, county and city tenant protections and can address your particular concerns. What are your questions about your inability to pay your rent due to COVID-19 related circumstances?
Contact your neighborhood lawyer, Thomas DeBoe, and get the answers to your tenant questions. He is an Echo Park attorney with practice areas that include wills, trusts, business contracts, joint financial ventures, consumer transactions, family law, tenancies and home ownerships.
Mr. DeBoe brings to the table over 25 years of legal experience to achieve successful outcomes for his clients. He has lived in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for over 30 years. His volunteer community involvement includes being a founding member of the Greater Echo Park Elysian Neighborhood Council (GEPENC) and the first elected president. As president of GEPENC, he developed a working relationship with then city councilmember (now Los Angeles Mayor) Eric Garcetti.
He began his legal career as a public interest attorney. Currently he is an adjunct professor at Southwestern Law School. The course he teaches is Public Interest Law Practice. Today he brings the same public interest commitment to his representation of successful business clients and working people who are presented with legal issues beyond their expertise.
Mr. DeBoe received his law degree from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, where he developed his passion for justice. He studied business and corporate law at Brooklyn Law School in New York City. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, and was employed as a computer programmer analyst for a major bank and insurance company before he attended law school.
Please call (213) 482-4236 or email him at Legal@ThomasDeBoe.com for a telephone appointment. More information is available for Thomas DeBoe, Attorney at Law at ThomasDeBoe. Thank you for your interest.
Thomas DeBoe
- (213) 482-4236
- Legal@ThomasDeBoe.com
- ThomasDeBoe.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of ThomasDeBoe.com