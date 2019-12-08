New Angelino Heights TIC Community

The Rental Girl Sales + Leasing + TIC Sales
A sophisticated residence in Historic Angelino Heights, this breathtaking Spanish offers charm and original details for the most discerning buyer.
Detailed craftwork fills the generous layout including high ceilings with exposed beams, built-in cabinetry and original hardwood floors.
The living room is spacious with an original leaded picture window, decorative fireplace mantel and a bonus room perfect for a small office. An updated galley kitchen with timeless details and a dining area for entertaining friends. The bedroom is bookended by a pass-through dressing room and an enclosed porch perfect for sunset views and a good book. This unit also comes with in-unit laundry room and ample closet space.
The entertainer’s backyard overlooks the hills of one of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles.
Just a stones throw from Echo Park Lake. Nearby neighborhood favorites include Ostrich Farm, Trinity, Honey Hi, Echo Park Farmer’s Market, Guisados, Echoplex, Lassen's Market and more.
This is a new TIC community in Echo Park. TIC communities are rapidly emerging in LA. For more information on TIC ownership, see therentalgirl.com/tic.
TIC units are a great option for 1st time homeowners or entry-level buyers. Financing available - with as little as 10% down thru Sterling Bank.