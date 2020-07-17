New Duplex Listing in Atwater Village

2956 Finch Street | Los Angeles
$1,295,000 | 5 beds | 2 baths | More
Remodeled 2 homes on a lot in prime Atwater! A private hedge of podocarpus and flowering bougainvillea immediately welcomes you into the drought tolerant front yard, which is ideal in the late afternoon sun.
On entry you will find a large living room, with hardwood floors that run throughout the 3 bedroom, 1 bath front house with a flow through office. The updated kitchen with built-in bench breakfast nook provides ample storage, with an adjacent laundry room.
The back house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, separate breakfast nook and laundry room. A large carport separates the 2 homes, along with a spa. At the end of the driveway you'll find 1 car garage. Close to Glendale Blvd boutique stores and restaurants, and the LA River.
Two homes on one lot | 5 beds | 2 baths | 2,208 sq ft | 6,272 sq ft lot size | Offered at $1,295,000
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Listed by Eugene Ridenour (DRE 01352359) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
