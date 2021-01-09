New Echo Park TIC Community

2135 Bellevue #4-5 | Echo Park
The Rental Girl TIC team presents our latest TIC community in Echo Park. California dreaming in Echo Park!
Enjoy 2021 lounging poolside, with classic Echo Park hillside views. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this 12-unit mid-century TIC community with Palm Springs vibes is not to be missed.
Gorgeously rehabbed units, bringing the Eastside boho-chic design with matte white oak flooring, crisp white walls, earth tones and organic elements throughout. Spacious, light-filled rooms with great closet space. Featuring new appliances including stove, fridge and dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, AC & heat, and 1-car parking.
Community living at its best with pool, decks, outdoor dining, small clubhouse room with kitchenette. Great Echo Park location, three blocks from Sunset Blvd. restaurants, bars, cafes and shops, two blocks to Echo Park lake.
Details:
2135 Bellevue #5
- 2 bed / 1 bath
- 974 square feet
- Balcony and private gated patio
- Fireplace
- 1-car parking space
- In-unit laundry
- List price: $635,000
2135 Bellevue #4
- 1 bed/ 1 bath
- 640 square feet
- Common patios and pool
- 1-car parking space
- In-unit laundry
- List price: $425,000
2135 Bellevue Ave. HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- 12-Unit HOA
- Minimum 10% down
- HOA covers insurance, water, gardener, pool service, finance management and reserves
- Each owner pays for their unit gas and electric (each unit is individually metered for gas and electric)
- The insurance covers the entire property and satisfies lender requirements
- Pets are allowed
- Rental restrictions apply, please inquire
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- All units are being offered for sale for the first time
- We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
- We can close one unit at a time
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a 12-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.
Presented by:
- Liz McDonald
- The Rental Girl TIC Team
- 323-313-5780 / Cell
- liz@therentalgirl.com
- DRE Lic #: 01449897
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Rental Girl