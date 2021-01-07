New Fairfax District TIC Community

443 & 445 Sierra Bonita Ave | Los Angeles
The Rental Girl TIC Team presents a beautiful 6-unit French Revival new TIC community in the heart of the Fairfax district.
Romantic and bold units featuring trey ceilings, wainscotted full dining rooms, built-in bookshelves, vintage 3-panel doors, original hardwood floors, rounded walls, inset nook details, ornate period arches, faux fireplaces, and large bay windows in the living room.
These sun-drenched units have been updated with character-filled designed kitchens featuring new appliances, open shelving, new tile floors, and butcher block countertops. The bedrooms are roomy with ample closets. The bright white style baths have been remodeled with classic fixtures and feature deep soaking tubs and stand-alone showers.
Fantastic location in the middle of historic Fairfax district, near Beverly Village, two blocks from the Grove, Farmer’s Market, Pan Pacific Park and so much more! In-unit laundry, 1 garage parking space per unit, and low HOAs. Two of the six units are available now: unit 445, a 1-bed / 1-bath unit and unit 443, a 2-bed / 1-bath unit. The remaining 4 units will be available in 2021.
DETAILS
Unit 445
- 1-bed / 1 bath
- 782 square feet
- $449,000
- 445sierrabonita.com
Unit 443
- 2-bed / 1 bath
- 1060 square feet
- $649,000
- 443sierrabonita.com
443-447 Sierra Bonita HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- Intimate 6-Unit HOA
- Minimum 10% down
- HOA covers insurance, water, finance management and reserves
- Each owner pays for their unit gas and electric (each unit is individually metered for gas and electric)
- The insurance covers the entire property
- Pets are allowed
- Rental restrictions apply, please inquire
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
- We can close one unit at a time
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with an intimate 4-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.
Presented by:
- Liz McDonald
- The Rental Girl TIC Team
- 323-313-5780 / Cell
- liz@therentalgirl.com
- DRE Lic #: 01449897
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Rental Girl