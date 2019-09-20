You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
Presented by Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team

New Listing! Chic and Modern Atwater Spanish!

This sizable property has a compound-like feel with numerous structures and endless possibilities

  • By Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team
1_3062 Glenhurst (1).jpg

3062 Glenhurst Avenue | Atwater Village

Chic and modern Atwater Village Spanish with separate studio and approved plans for an additional dwelling unit (ADU)!

Situated on an oversized lot, this sizable property has a compound-like feel with numerous structures and endless possibilities.

The main home features expansive living and dining rooms with original hardwood floors, custom shades and dual pane windows. The adjoining kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, quartz counters & room for a breakfast nook. Two bedrooms are discreetly located at the back of the home along with two bathrooms, both recently updated with a timeless, yet modern sensibility.

A covered patio at the back of the home leads to a gated, green yard with cafe lights and loads of privacy. The neighboring studio has wood beamed ceilings and a large sliding door which looks out onto the yard. Behind the studio, you will find a second studio/workshop structure. A large two car garage also sits at the back of the lot.

Located in ever-popular Atwater Village!

2_3062 Glenhurst.jpg
3_3062 Glenhurst.jpg
4_3062 Glenhurst.jpg
5_3062 Glenhurst.jpg
6_3062 Glenhurst.jpg
7_3062 Glenhurst (1).jpg
8_3062 Glenhurst.jpg
9_3062 Glenhurst (1).jpg

C+K Current Open Houses

 

1422 Eaton Ter – Offered at $1,249,000 - ONE HOME LEFT!

Open House: Sun 9/22 from 2-4p

1963 Sierra Madre Villa Ave – $1,199,000

Open House: Sun 9/22 from 2-5p

726 Sunnyhill Dr – $845,000

Open House: Sat 9/21 from 2-5p and Sun 9/22 from 2-5p

4045 Bemis St – $799,000

Open House: Sun 9/22 from 2-5p

The Cliffs – Priced from $799,000

Contact us for hard hat tours!

4111 Sunset Blvd #231 – $749,000

Open House: Sun 9/22 from 2-5p