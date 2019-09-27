You are the owner of this article.
Presented by Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team

New Listing! Atwater Village Duplex

Close to all the best things Atwater Village has to offer!

  • By Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team
3434-3436 Greensward Road | Atwater Village

Prime Atwater Village Investment Property!

Flanked by a privacy screen of bougainvillea you will find the front patio and entrance to the larger front unit. This outdoor space is the perfect place to entertain or relax with friends under the grape vine canopy. 

Both 2-story units have an open floor plan with living, dining, kitchen and powder room on the main floor, along with spacious master bedrooms and en-suites, large walk-in closets and scenic views on the second level.

This property is move in ready with hardwood floors throughout, HVAC systems, laundry in each unit and fresh paint. Covered 4 car parking and additional storage rooms for each unit.

Close to all the best things Atwater Village has to offer! Both units delivered vacant.

C+K Current Open Houses

 

1422 Eaton Ter – Offered at $1,249,000 - ONE HOME LEFT!

Open House: Sun 9/29 from 2-4p

1963 Sierra Madre Villa Ave – $1,199,000

Open House: Sun 9/29 from 2-5p

726 Sunnyhill Dr – $845,000

3062 Glenhurst Ave - $1,089,000

Open House: Sun 9/29 from 2-5p

4045 Bemis St – $799,000

Open House: Sun 9/22 from 2-5p

The Cliffs – Priced from $799,000

Contact us for hard hat tours!

4111 Sunset Blvd #231 – $749,000

Open House: Sun 9/29 from 2-5p