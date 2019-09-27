New Listing! Atwater Village Duplex

Prime Atwater Village Investment Property!

Flanked by a privacy screen of bougainvillea you will find the front patio and entrance to the larger front unit. This outdoor space is the perfect place to entertain or relax with friends under the grape vine canopy.

Property Highlights Front unit: 3 beds + 2.5 baths

Rear unit: 2 beds + 1.5 baths

3,022 sf | 4,798 sf lot size

Offered at $1,399,000

*Public record shows 4 beds, Buyer to verify.

Property Website

Open House Sunday 9/29 from 2-5pm

Tuesday, 10/1 from 11am-2pm

Sunday, 10/6 from 2-5pm

Both 2-story units have an open floor plan with living, dining, kitchen and powder room on the main floor, along with spacious master bedrooms and en-suites, large walk-in closets and scenic views on the second level.

This property is move in ready with hardwood floors throughout, HVAC systems, laundry in each unit and fresh paint. Covered 4 car parking and additional storage rooms for each unit.

Close to all the best things Atwater Village has to offer! Both units delivered vacant.

