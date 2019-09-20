New Listing! Chic and Modern Atwater Spanish!

Chic and modern Atwater Village Spanish with separate studio and approved plans for an additional dwelling unit (ADU)!

Situated on an oversized lot, this sizable property has a compound-like feel with numerous structures and endless possibilities.

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms*

2 Studios | Approved ADU plans

1,163 sf | 7,000 sf lot size

Offered at $1,089,000

*Public record shows 1 bath, Buyer to verify.

Property Website

Open House Sunday 9/22 from 2-5p

Tuesday 9/24 from 11a-2p

Sunday 9/29 from 2-5p

The main home features expansive living and dining rooms with original hardwood floors, custom shades and dual pane windows. The adjoining kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, quartz counters & room for a breakfast nook. Two bedrooms are discreetly located at the back of the home along with two bathrooms, both recently updated with a timeless, yet modern sensibility.

A covered patio at the back of the home leads to a gated, green yard with cafe lights and loads of privacy. The neighboring studio has wood beamed ceilings and a large sliding door which looks out onto the yard. Behind the studio, you will find a second studio/workshop structure. A large two car garage also sits at the back of the lot.

Located in ever-popular Atwater Village!

