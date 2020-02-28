sponsored
Presented by Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team

New Listing in Adams Hill + Weekend Opens

Step out onto the deck and take in completely unobstructed 180-degree views

1333 Corona Drive | Adams Hill

Stunning views and stylish throughout this quiet gem perched high in prime Adams Hill.

A spacious and updated kitchen with ample storage leads you through a dining area and upon the living room anchored by a gorgeous fireplace.

Step out onto the deck and take in completely unobstructed 180-degree views spanning from Mt Hollywood to the city beyond and valley below.

Two bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom complete with travertine flooring and a stone tiled shower complete the first floor. 

Step down the bright staircase with a high, airy ceiling and land in the perfect sitting/tv room. Continue and find the grand master bedroom complete with wall-to-wall closets and fireplace.

An additional bathroom and incredible workshop area complete this floor along with access to the beautiful backyard offering multiple flat sitting areas and prolific citrus trees - a rare find in hillside living.

Moments from Glassell Park favorite Little Ripper, Adams Square, and all the shopping + dining destinations in Atwater Village and the Americana.

C+K Current Open Houses

5316 Sierra Villa Dr - $749,000

Open House: Sun 3/1 from 1-4p

2912 Acresite St - $2,900/month lease

Open House: Sat 3/4 from 11a-12p

The Cliffs – Homes priced from the mid $800k’s

Open House: Sun 3/1 from 1-3p