New Listing in Atwater Village + Weekend Opens

3216 Madera Avenue | Atwater Village
$1,299,000 | 3 bed & 2 bath | More
You’ll adore this 3 bed + 2 bath spacious bungalow situated on a quiet street in Atwater Village.
As you enter from the front porch you’ll feel the warmth and charm as you are drawn to the gorgeous kitchen – redone with soapstone counters, custom cabinetry, glass pendants, abundant counter space and ample storage.
Both bathrooms have been refurbished with stylish tile, fixtures and a custom glass shower enclosure in the master.
Other features include wood floors that carry throughout this easy flowing floorplan, central heat and A/C, separate laundry area with room for extra storage, and tankless hot water heater.
The generous master suite boasts French doors that open to the private backyard upon a redwood deck and lush landscaping including mature fruit trees.
At the end of the long driveway sits the oversized one-car garage which has been converted to your delight.
Located just close enough to all the best of Atwater Village.
Open House:
- Sun 3/15, 2-5p
- Tues 3/17, 11a-2p
- Sun 3/22, 2-5p
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
- DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com
- info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
- COMPASS | DRE 01991628
C+K Current Open Houses
Open House: Sun 3/15 from 2-5p
2404 Griffith Park Blvd - $1,249,000
Open House: Sun 3/15 from 2-5p
Open House: Sun 3/15 from 2-5p
The Cliffs – Homes priced from the mid $800k’s
Open House: Sat 3/14 from 2-4p
1260 N Westmoreland Ave - $2,200/month lease
Open House: Sat 3/14 from 12-1p
Join our Insider’s List to learn more about current and upcoming listings.
Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com