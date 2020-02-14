New Listing in Downtown LA + Weekend Opens

Modern and spacious 2 bed/2bath floor plan provides an easy flow in the Concerto building - arguably situated in DTLA's most convenient and vibrant area.

This light + bright unit boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a sparkling kitchen, abundant storage and picture-perfect windows with city views.

Property Highlights 2 beds | 2 baths

Luxury amenities | Private dog park

1,270 sf

Offered at $950,000

Property Website

Open House Sunday 2/16 from 1-4p

Tuesday 2/18 from 11a-2p

Sunday, 2/23 from 1-4p

Bonus features include an in-unit washer/dryer, master bedroom with en suite and elegant resort-style luxury amenities such as a swimming pool with spa, fitness center, patio lounge, fire pits and outdoor kitchen.

Additionally, 2 secured parking spots with guest parking and private dog park are provided with a low HOA.

Enjoy being mere minutes from shopping, cinemas, The Nokia Theater, ESPN Zone, LA Live, The Bloc, Whole Foods Market, The Staples Center and some of LA's hippest bars and restaurants such as Broken Spanish and Seven Grand.

