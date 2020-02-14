sponsored
Presented by Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team

New Listing in Downtown LA + Weekend Opens

An elegant resort-style setting with luxury amenities

1_901 S Flower 416 (1).jpg

901 S Flower St Unit 416 |DTLA

Modern and spacious 2 bed/2bath floor plan provides an easy flow in the Concerto building - arguably situated in DTLA's most convenient and vibrant area.

This light + bright unit boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a sparkling kitchen, abundant storage and picture-perfect windows with city views.

Bonus features include an in-unit washer/dryer, master bedroom with en suite and elegant resort-style luxury amenities such as a swimming pool with spa, fitness center, patio lounge, fire pits and outdoor kitchen.

Additionally, 2 secured parking spots with guest parking and private dog park are provided with a low HOA.

Enjoy being mere minutes from shopping, cinemas, The Nokia Theater, ESPN Zone, LA Live, The Bloc, Whole Foods Market, The Staples Center and some of LA's hippest bars and restaurants such as Broken Spanish and Seven Grand.

2_901 S Flower 416 (1).jpg
3_901 S Flower 416 (1).jpg
4_901 S Flower 416 (1).jpg
5_901 S Flower 416 (1).jpg
6_901 S Flower 416 (1).jpg
7_901 S Flower 416 (1).jpg
8_901 S Flower 416 (1).jpg
9_901 S Flower 416 (1).jpg

C+K Current Open Houses

606 Camino Verde - $1,738,000

Open House: Sun 2/16 from 1-4p

3771 Griffith View Dr - $1,375,000

Open House: Sun 2/16 from 1-4p

6727 N Figueroa St - $899,000

Open House: Sun 2/16 from 1-4p

3634 Kinney St - $975,000

Open House: Sun 2/16 from 1-3p