New Listing in Eagle Rock + Weekend Opens

5316 Sierra Villa Drive | Eagle Rock
Classic Eagle Rock Craftsman!
This gem is perched on a hill at the end of a cul-de-sac with views from the flat grassy yard and sitting porch. Step into the living room to find original windows, hardwood floors, a fireplace flanked by built-in shelves on either side of the mantle.
An adjacent dining room with sliding double doors leads out to an abundant garden full of fruit trees, a mature bougainvillea, rose bushes, lavender and more.
The kitchen comes equipped with a Wedgewood vintage range/oven, tile counters, and space for a breakfast nook.
Down the hallway you'll find 2 bedrooms with an in-between full bathroom, plus a bonus room - perfect for an office, extra bedroom or master bath.
To the rear of the driveway is a detached 1 car garage with laundry.
This truly is a gem! Close to Colorado Boulevard and all it has to offer.
