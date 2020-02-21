sponsored
New Listing in Eagle Rock + Weekend Opens

Classic Craftsman close to Colorado Boulevard and all it has to offer

5316 Sierra Villa Drive | Eagle Rock

Classic Eagle Rock Craftsman!

This gem is perched on a hill at the end of a cul-de-sac with views from the flat grassy yard and sitting porch. Step into the living room to find original windows, hardwood floors, a fireplace flanked by built-in shelves on either side of the mantle.

An adjacent dining room with sliding double doors leads out to an abundant garden full of fruit trees, a mature bougainvillea, rose bushes, lavender and more.

The kitchen comes equipped with a Wedgewood vintage range/oven, tile counters, and space for a breakfast nook.

Down the hallway you'll find 2 bedrooms with an in-between full bathroom, plus a bonus room - perfect for an office, extra bedroom or master bath.

To the rear of the driveway is a detached 1 car garage with laundry.

This truly is a gem! Close to Colorado Boulevard and all it has to offer. 

C+K Current Open Houses

3634 Kinney St - $975,000

Open House: Sun 2/23 from 1-3p

901 S Flower St Unit 416 - $950,000

Open House: Sun 2/23 from 1-4p

The Cliffs – Homes priced from the mid $800k’s

Open House: Sun 2/23 from 1-3p