New Listing in Eagle Rock + Weekend Opens

Classic Eagle Rock Craftsman!

This gem is perched on a hill at the end of a cul-de-sac with views from the flat grassy yard and sitting porch. Step into the living room to find original windows, hardwood floors, a fireplace flanked by built-in shelves on either side of the mantle.

An adjacent dining room with sliding double doors leads out to an abundant garden full of fruit trees, a mature bougainvillea, rose bushes, lavender and more.

Property Highlights 2 beds | 1 bath

Bonus Room

1,031 sf

Offered at $749,000

Open House Sunday, 2/23 from 1-4p

Tuesday 2/25 from 11a-2p

Sunday, 3/1 from 1-4p

The kitchen comes equipped with a Wedgewood vintage range/oven, tile counters, and space for a breakfast nook.

Down the hallway you'll find 2 bedrooms with an in-between full bathroom, plus a bonus room - perfect for an office, extra bedroom or master bath.

To the rear of the driveway is a detached 1 car garage with laundry.

This truly is a gem! Close to Colorado Boulevard and all it has to offer.

