From the Courtney + Kurt Team at Compass

New Listing in Eagle Rock

A Quintessential Expression of Timeless Southern Californian Living

Photo: New Listing in Eagle Rock by the C+K Wisner Real Estate Team at Compass

4861 Round Top Drive | Los Angeles

$1,175,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More

In the 1960’s, prestigious Los Angeles builder Ray Watt created Eastridge Estates — a pocket of retro mid-century homes sitting proudly atop the neighborhood.

Here you’ll find 4861 Round Top, which has undergone a complete renovation with artful design, modern upgrades & European hardwood floors throughout. The custom entry door opens & your eyes are drawn to a dining space & stunning limestone fireplace. The open kitchen is anchored by a Ceasarstone island & features Viking appliances & sleek-lined cabinetry. The sliding glass door from the living room opens to a grassy yard with fruit trees & incredible expansive mountain views. Both baths have been enhanced w/ gorgeous tile accents & modern fixtures. The flow is easy from room to room, landing you lastly to retreat in the principal room w/ en-suite.

This treasured home is a quintessential expression of timeless Southern Californian living, located mere minutes from a myriad of Eagle Rock favorites located on Colorado Blvd.

3 beds | 2 baths | 1,862 sq ft | 5,954 sq ft lot size | Offered at $1,175,000

Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS

courtneyandkurt.com

Listed by Jenn Cahill (DRE 01980658) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)

info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700

COMPASS | DRE 01991628

Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team.

