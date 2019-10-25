sponsored
Presented by Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team

New Listing in Prime Eagle Rock

This LEED-certified home incorporates features like eco-friendly flooring, tankless water heater and a solar electric system

  • By Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team
1_4799 Rock Row (1).jpg

4799 Rock Row Drive | Eagle Rock

Airy elegance abounds in this desirable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom corner home at Rock Row in prime Eagle Rock.

Enter the easy flowing two-story floor plan filled with modern design elements and abundant natural light. This LEED certified home incorporates features like eco-friendly flooring, tankless water heater and a solar electric system.

The living room, kitchen and dining area sits between two outdoor balconies allowing for easy indoor-outdoor enjoyment.

The master bedroom is found secluded on the first floor and boasts a walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom and its own private garden patio.

A two car-garage with direct access and drought-friendly landscaping finishes off this impressive home.

The location is minutes to some Colorado Boulevard favorites such as Found Coffee, Little Beast, Cindy’s and Trader Joe’s, and situated just over the hill from happening Highland Park.

2_4799 Rock Row (1).jpg
3_4799 Rock Row (1).jpg
4_4799 Rock Row (1).jpg
5_4799 Rock Row (1).jpg
6_4799 Rock Row (1).jpg
7_4799 Rock Row (1).jpg
8_4799 Rock Row (1).jpg
9_4799 Rock Row (1).jpg

C+K Current Open Houses

653 Tularosa Dr - $1,475,000

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 2-5p

2265 Cove Ave - $1,379,000

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 2-5p

3902-3904 Legion Ln - $1,249,000

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 2-5p

1422 Eaton Ter – Offered at $1,199,000 - ONE HOME LEFT!

Open House: Sat 10/26 from 2-4p

1963 Sierra Madre Villa - $1,199,000

Open House: Sat 10/26 from 2-4p

3062 Glenhurst Ave - $1,089,000

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 2-5p

3929 Seneca Ave - $999,000

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 2-5p

The Cliffs – An 18 Home Community

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 1-4p