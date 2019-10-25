New Listing in Prime Eagle Rock

Airy elegance abounds in this desirable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom corner home at Rock Row in prime Eagle Rock.

Enter the easy flowing two-story floor plan filled with modern design elements and abundant natural light. This LEED certified home incorporates features like eco-friendly flooring, tankless water heater and a solar electric system.

Property Highlights 2 beds | 2 baths

1,382 sf | 1,567 sf lot size

Offered at $819,000

Property Website

Open House Sunday 10/27 from 2-5pm

Tuesday 10/29 from 11am-2pm

Sunday 11/3 from 1-4pm

The living room, kitchen and dining area sits between two outdoor balconies allowing for easy indoor-outdoor enjoyment.

The master bedroom is found secluded on the first floor and boasts a walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom and its own private garden patio.

A two car-garage with direct access and drought-friendly landscaping finishes off this impressive home.

The location is minutes to some Colorado Boulevard favorites such as Found Coffee, Little Beast, Cindy’s and Trader Joe’s, and situated just over the hill from happening Highland Park.

C+K Current Open Houses

653 Tularosa Dr - $1,475,000

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 2-5p

2265 Cove Ave - $1,379,000

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 2-5p

3902-3904 Legion Ln - $1,249,000

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 2-5p

1422 Eaton Ter – Offered at $1,199,000 - ONE HOME LEFT!

Open House: Sat 10/26 from 2-4p

1963 Sierra Madre Villa - $1,199,000

Open House: Sat 10/26 from 2-4p

3062 Glenhurst Ave - $1,089,000

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 2-5p

3929 Seneca Ave - $999,000

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 2-5p

The Cliffs – An 18 Home Community

Open House: Sun 10/27 from 1-4p