New Listing in Verdugo Woodlands and Atwater Village

Located on Historic Niodrara Drive in the Verdugo Woodlands neighborhood, this remarkable 1940’s home is sited on a deep lot with park-like grounds.

A meandering path leads you through a lush front garden with two green yards separated by a pond. The indoor/outdoor flow is outstanding with each level of this three-story home featuring a balcony with views or access onto this private outdoor space.

Open House Sunday 1/26 from 1-4p

Wednesday 1/29 from 10a-1p

Sunday 2/2 from 12-2p

Property Highlights 4 beds | 5 baths

3,012 sf | 14,226 sf lot size

Offered at $1,645,000

Property Website

The main level features a formal entry, a generous living room with fireplace, adjacent dining room with built-in, large eat-in kitchen with updated cabinets, plus one guest bedroom and a 3/4 bath.

Upstairs the Master Suite features a walk-in closet, oversized bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in shower plus a set of French Doors leading to the balcony. Two other bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms complete this level.

On the bottom floor, you’ll find a grand family room with built-in bookshelves, wet bar and 1/2 bath. A three-car attached garage plus loads of off-street parking.

This one has it all!

Discreetly tucked behind drought tolerant landscaping you’ll find this beautifully updated Atwater Village Spanish!

Step through the charming archways and through the original front door into a light filled living room with decorative fireplace.

The adjacent dining room with arched picture window leads into the updated kitchen with tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

Property Highlights 2 beds | 1 bath

Studio | 884 sf

5,400 sf lot size

Offered at $999,000

Property Website

Open House Sunday 1/26 from 1-4p

Tuesday 1/28 from 11a-2p

Sunday 2/2 from 12-2p

Down the hallway you will find a redesigned bathroom, linen cupboard and 2 spacious bedrooms.

The incredible garden is meticulously landscaped with fruit trees, succulents, ample entertaining areas, vegetable planters for your green thumb, plus a private little patio for quiet dining. In addition, there is a converted garage and separate storage area perfect for a home office, music or art studio, with double french doors.

A stone’s throw away from all of the Los Feliz Boulevard favorites!

C+K Current Open Houses

The Cliffs – Priced from the mid $800k’s

Open House: Sat 1/25 from 1-3p &Sun 1/26 from 1-3p

3122 Glenmanor Pl - $4,950/month lease

2 beds + 2 baths

Open House: Sat 1/25 from 12-1:30p

