New Listing! Mount Washington Masterpiece

With 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, this home exudes the creativity and care that went into its design

  • By Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team
804 Mount Washington Drive | Mount Washington

Mt. Washington Masterpiece! Positioned on a nearly 1/2 acre lot, this expansive architectural enjoys both jetliner views and a vast, flat yard – a rarity for the neighborhood.

Measuring at 3,600+ square-feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, this home exudes the creativity and care that went into its design.

The open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with island and breakfast bar, a craft room, hidden playroom and top floor office with roof deck. The large master suite with fireplace boasts an updated bath with separate walk-in shower and tub. Oversized windows throughout capture the incredible views of Griffith Park, the Observatory and ocean (on a clear day) from nearly every room.

The extensive grounds include a large grassy yard, vegetable boxes, children’s play structure, storage shed and room to garden one’s heart out. Located a few blocks from Mt. Washington Elementary and with easy access to Downtown and the NELA neighborhoods. This property truly has it all!

