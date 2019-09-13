New Listings! A Beautiful Sunland Bungalow and a New Development in Echo Park

Beautiful Sunland bungalow!

As soon as you step into this light filled 2-bedroom, one bath you will feel at home.

The gracious step up living room flows seamlessly into the dining space and onto the kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and space for a bistro set.

Open House Sunday 9/15 from 2-5p

Thursday 9/17 from 10a-2p

Sunday 9/22 from 2-5p

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms | 1 bathroom

986 sf | 6,449 sf lot size

Offered at $599,000

Property Website

Off the hallway you will find a bedroom with ample space for a Cal King bed, and a second bedroom suitable for a queen. Rounding out this home is a full bath and laundry area and central HVAC.

The generous sized backyard with outdoor kitchen area, equipped with sink, BBQ and fire pit is the perfect place to entertain with friends, or lounge in the hammock under the shade of the oak trees. A 2-car garage can house your cars or your tools.

Located near Foothill Boulevard and Apperson Elementary School.

Discover The Cliffs, a new way to experience the finest in Echo Park living!

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms

Priced from $799,000

Property Website

This new SFR development appeals to those searching for forward thinking architectural style + local convenience. Variations on main floorpans offer master suites, 2-car garages with direct access, rooftop decks and bonus spaces. Polished concrete, expansive windows and high-end finishes are hallmarks of each home.

Located with access to DTLA, 5 & 2 fwys + walkability to local gems Modo Yoga + Shreebs Coffee. Priced from $799k.

Hard hat tours now available - please visit theCLIFFSLA.com to learn more!

