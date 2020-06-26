sponsored
From the Courtney + Kurt Team at Compass

New Listings in Atwater Village and Glassell Park

A Spanish and a Traditional bungalow

3244 Palmer Drive |Glassell Park

$799,000 | 3 beds 2 baths | More  

Perched atop a tranquil hill of Glassell Park you’ll find this 1920’s Spanish Bungalow with spanning views of the neighborhood.

This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has undergone a complete renovation which acutely maintained the charm and romance of the style while accommodating modern and essential living.

Abundant windows throughout allow streams of natural light and a fragrant breeze from the flowering Beijing Orchid and Pippin apple trees.

Find out more about this home

From the galley kitchen with eating nook step out to your custom deck – perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Other amenities include hardwood floors and custom tile that adds warmth and beauty to this darling gem.

A one car garage and thoughtful landscaping complete the home.

Located right in the center of NELA you’ll find conveniences of local favorites like Little Ripper, Lemon Poppy and Target while being minutes from some of the best of Atwater, Eagle Rock and Highland Park. Welcome home!

3 beds | 2 baths | 998 sq ft | 4,948 sq ft lot size | Offered at $799,000

3111 Glenhurst Avenue | Atwater Village

$689,000 | 1 bed 1 bath | More

Sweet Atwater Village bungalow with Mid Century vibes!

Enter into an open living room with polished concrete floors, rock fireplace and vintage charm. A dining area with pendant light fixture sits adjacent to the kitchen, recently outfitted with new cabinets, butcher block counters and brass drawer pulls.

A large bedroom with dual closets is bright and airy with a sliding glass door leading outside. The bathroom has also been recently updated with new floor tile and boasts extra storage.

Find out more about this home

The back patio and garden is private and welcoming, with additional storage available in the shed. Fully fenced, there is room for one car parking in the front driveway and additional yard space to exercise that green thumb.

Ideally located in pedestrian friendly Atwater Village, this home is around the corner from Glenhurst Park, the LA River Bike Path, Salazar, the Atwater Village Farmer’s Market and the many shops and restaurants along Glendale Blvd. A perfect condo alternative!

1 bed | 1 bath | 760 sq ft | 2,135 sq ft lot size | Offered at $689,000

Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE 01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)

