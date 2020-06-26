New Listings in Atwater Village and Glassell Park

3244 Palmer Drive |Glassell Park
$799,000 | 3 beds 2 baths | More
Perched atop a tranquil hill of Glassell Park you’ll find this 1920’s Spanish Bungalow with spanning views of the neighborhood.
This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has undergone a complete renovation which acutely maintained the charm and romance of the style while accommodating modern and essential living.
Abundant windows throughout allow streams of natural light and a fragrant breeze from the flowering Beijing Orchid and Pippin apple trees.
From the galley kitchen with eating nook step out to your custom deck – perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Other amenities include hardwood floors and custom tile that adds warmth and beauty to this darling gem.
A one car garage and thoughtful landscaping complete the home.
Located right in the center of NELA you’ll find conveniences of local favorites like Little Ripper, Lemon Poppy and Target while being minutes from some of the best of Atwater, Eagle Rock and Highland Park. Welcome home!
3 beds | 2 baths | 998 sq ft | 4,948 sq ft lot size | Offered at $799,000
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Listed by Jenn Cahill (DRE 01980658) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
3111 Glenhurst Avenue | Atwater Village
$689,000 | 1 bed 1 bath | More
Sweet Atwater Village bungalow with Mid Century vibes!
Enter into an open living room with polished concrete floors, rock fireplace and vintage charm. A dining area with pendant light fixture sits adjacent to the kitchen, recently outfitted with new cabinets, butcher block counters and brass drawer pulls.
A large bedroom with dual closets is bright and airy with a sliding glass door leading outside. The bathroom has also been recently updated with new floor tile and boasts extra storage.
The back patio and garden is private and welcoming, with additional storage available in the shed. Fully fenced, there is room for one car parking in the front driveway and additional yard space to exercise that green thumb.
Ideally located in pedestrian friendly Atwater Village, this home is around the corner from Glenhurst Park, the LA River Bike Path, Salazar, the Atwater Village Farmer’s Market and the many shops and restaurants along Glendale Blvd. A perfect condo alternative!
1 bed | 1 bath | 760 sq ft | 2,135 sq ft lot size | Offered at $689,000
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE 01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
