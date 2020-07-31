New Listings in Atwater Village, Glassell Park and Silver Lake

3772 Glenfeliz Blvd | Atwater Village
$1,195,000 | 2 Bed | 2 Bath |More
Highly desirable 2 bed 2 bath Spanish on a beautiful tree lined street in Prime Atwater!
This adorable home is on a flat lot with a backyard abundant with fruit trees and a glorious rose garden. Upon entering you will discover an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout as the living and dining room flow seamlessly into a fully updated kitchen.
Off the central hallway are 2 spacious bedrooms at either end with an in-between bathroom. The master bedroom has its own en-suite and French doors leading outside. An expansive covered patio with built in benches is the show stopper, and the outdoor kitchen area makes this the perfect place for entertaining and enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
The garage has been converted into a sound studio with an additional laundry and powder room. Close to all Atwater Village has to offer, including shops and restaurants on both Glendale and Los Feliz Blvd.
3846 Sunbeam Dr | Glassell Park
$850,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
Immaculate 2 bedroom Mid Century home in hip & happening Glassell Park provides the quintessential LA indoor/outdoor living with scenic views.
On entry you will find the modern kitchen with waterfall quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen spills into a light-filled living room with fireplace, vaulted wood ceilings and large sliding doors to the patio.
The bedrooms also feature vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and sliding doors to the patio, which provides a clean and bright aesthetic. The patio spans the width of the house that steps down onto a grassy backyard. A covered lounge area with a gas fire pit overlooks the rolling canyon during the day and city lights at night! Parking for 2 cars plus a storage area. This property is not to be missed!
3736 Ackerman Dr | Glassell Park
$799,000 | 3 Beds | 1 Bath | More
A true sanctuary, tucked away and exuding a sense of happiness, peace + quiet welcomes you to this special bungalow with a mid-century flair found in the heart of NELA.
As you flow from the private front garden and through the open plan living, dining + kitchen areas you’ll step through floods of natural light. The home has been delightfully remodeled with generous attention to detail and appealing features found throughout.
Lush grounds are meticulously landscaped with beautiful wildlife and full of fragrant blooms (Palo Verde tree, Bird of Paradise, sage, lavender, orange & key lime trees + more) epitomizing true SoCal nature. A hideaway hut at the top of the expansive backyard overlooks scenery & a flat yard area featuring an outdoor kitchen. Not to be missed, soaring views reaching The Griffith Observatory.
All the amenities of the Glassell Park Rec Center are right there to take advantage of. Local favorites including Habitat Coffee, Lemon Poppy & Weepah Way are mere blocks away.
2253 Aaron Street | Silver Lake
$1,895,000 | 5 Beds | 5 Baths | More
Calling all investors looking for income potential and eager owner-users ready to make a claim to your own Sliver Lake compound.
Here’s your opportunity to own 2 homes located at the top of a quiet cul-de-sac with plenty of parking. Both homes are distinct in nature with thoughtful upgrades, an easy flow and will be delivered vacant.
The first home is a one story 3 bed/2 bath traditional that’s been freshly renovated with charming upgrades and its own backyard space perfect for summer barbecues. The 2nd home is a brand new two story stunning structure executed with high end finishes and a modern flair. Both bedrooms boast spacious closet space and offer their own private balcony overlooking the city.
The downstairs living/dining areas each have floor to ceiling glass sliding doors offering an easy indoor/outdoor flow. The location puts you minutes from the Silver Lake Reservoir and walking distance to Echo Park favorites Modo Yoga and Shreebs Coffee. Welcome yourself to a tour!
