New Listings in Eagle Rock and Mount Washington

4423 Palmero Drive | Mount Washington
$1,249,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Mid Century Mount Washington gem with panoramic views! Sited on the edge of Palmero Drive, this updated two level home enjoys spectacular views toward the San Gabriel Mountains.
Enter into an open concept living space with hardwood floors and a painted brick fireplace with dual sliding doors that carry onto a spacious balcony. Take in the sunsets and enjoy the incredible views from this outdoor living room. The adjacent dining room features a built-in buffet, while the generously sized kitchen is the center of the home with loads of storage and counter space plus updated appliances.
Two bedrooms and a full bath round out this floor. Downstairs you’ll find the primary bedroom suite with fireplace, oversized walk-in closet and spa-like bath with dual sinks and shower roomy enough for two! A private balcony makes for the perfect spot to escape for a night cap.
Located in Mount Washington Elementary and close to the very best shopping and restaurants of Glassell Park and Highland Park!
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Contact alyssa@courtneyandkurt.com for more info + showing
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
Compass | DRE 01431217
4952 Genevieve Avenue | Eagle Rock
$819,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Charming Eagle Rock Storybook home with private yard. Enter this delightful abode to find a bright and cheerful living room. The adjacent dining area has built-in banquette seating and flows seamlessly to an updated kitchen with newer cabinetry, quartz counters and smartly designed storage.
Down the center hall are three well sized bedrooms, a beautifully updated full bath with separate tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks, plus a half bath for guests. The back patio features a pergola for shade and leads to a large and private yard with drought resistant plantings, a modern paver walkway and room to test your green thumb!
- Find out more about this home.
The detached garage provides extra storage and could be the perfect footprint for a home office. Conveniently located near shopping and dining in Eagle Rock, this home is also inside the Rockdale Visual & Performing Arts Magnet Elementary School boundary.
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Contact alyssa@courtneyandkurt.com for more info + showing
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
Compass | DRE 01431217
Check out all of our listings here!
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com | IG: @courtneyandkurtre
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
Join our Insider’s List – to learn more about current and upcoming listings.
Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com