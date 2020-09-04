You are the owner of this article.
From the Courtney + Kurt Team at Compass

New Listings In Eagle Rock + Glendale

A Beautiful Remodeled Spanish Duplex and a Charming Home with a Garden

451 W Maple St | Glendale

$1,375,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More

Beautifully remodeled Spanish Duplex. A hedged drought tolerant front yard with olive trees and lavender welcome you to this incredible property.

The front house is spectacular in color and charm, thoughtfully updated with modern amenities. The living room with original fireplace, archways and hardwood floors leads to a light filled dining room and onto a designer kitchen with marble countertops, and a Viking fridge and oven.

Rounding out this home are 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, powder room, laundry and basement/bonus space. Attached is a separate 1 bedroom unit for guests or friends to stay. Down a long gated driveway you will find a separate 1 bedroom, full bathroom home with it’s own private patio and 2 car garage. This property is truly not to be missed! Delivered vacant.

5443 Wameda Ave | Eagle Rock

$1,350,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More

Charming Eagle Rock 3 bd/2.5 ba home located North of Hill Drive. A drought-resistant front yard w/ California native plants offers privacy & meandering paths filled w/ hummingbirds & butterflies.

Huge, light-filled living room w/ fireplace & built-in sound system creates the focus of the home. Dining room w/ built-in hutch flows to a modern kitchen w/ breakfast nook, adjacent laundry & powder rm. Recently built primary bedroom has en-suite w/ large steam shower. Another full bath & 2 more spacious bedrooms complete the interior. 3rd bedroom has French doors that lead to a large covered back patio w/ built-in speakers.

An expansive landscaped garden provides ample space for relaxation and play with a swing-set & jungle gym. Converted garage has been updated w/ gym flooring, AC unit & built-in bookshelves. Perfect for office, gym, kids playroom or future ADU. In the coveted Dahlia Heights Elementary School district, close to hot spots like Found Coffee, Little Beast, Cindy’s & Milkfarm.

Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS

DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com | IG: @courtneyandkurtre

info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700

COMPASS | DRE 01991628

Join our Insider’s List – to learn more about current and upcoming listings.

Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!

