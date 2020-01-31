sponsored
New Listings in Echo Park and Glassell Park

An Echo Park Bohemian compound and a custom Mediterranean in Glassell Park

2028 Walcott Way | Echo Park

Bohemian compound with endless views situated at the top of the mountain in a private corner of Elysian Heights.

A hidden zen garden welcomes you to this earthy playground with an outdoor dining area set under a mature tree. Enter through a set of French doors to an open & airy floor plan with numerous large windows taking full advantage of the commanding views.

The stepped up living room sits adjacent to an expansive deck with jetliner views of the San Gabriel Mountains. 

In addition to the hardwood floors, which carry throughout the home, the dining room features a fireplace with river rock surround. A large marble peninsula in the kitchen is ideal for entertaining. Two bedrooms & two baths complete this level.

Below, you’ll find a bonus 2-bedroom unit with private patio and a separate entrance. A stand alone studio makes for a great home office, plus a two car garage.

Just minutes to Silver Lake, Atwater Village & DTLA, escape to this private oasis located in the heart of NELA.

3634 Kinney Street | Glassell Park

There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make it into their own exquisite space bursting from floor to ceiling with original creations.

This 3-bedroom 3-bathroom home has an easy and thoughtful flow throughout the 2000+ square-feet of living space.

Admire the soaring views from its high perch in Glassell Park which you can take in from the balcony off the first-floor living room.

Enjoy the hardwood floors, a sparkling kitchen, fireplace and spacious rooms with plenty of storage.

From the second level you access the flat and private patio with plenty of room to sit, relax and feel completely secluded.

This unique, cherished home is a true one-of-a-kind and must see!

