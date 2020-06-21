sponsored
From the Courtney + Kurt Team at Compass

New Listings in Glassell Park

A striking home with separate rental/guest house turned recording studio.

3155 Carlyle St. | Glassell Park

$1,195,000 | 4 beds 3 baths | More Info

Spectacular Spanish with territorial views and separate rental/guest house turned recording studio.

Discreetly hidden from the street, this striking home & front garden are picturesque with native plantings, decorative entry gate & front patio.

Built in 1926, the living room is commanding with barrel vaulted ceiling, arched windows & doorways, original built-ins & focal fireplace. Rich hardwood floors carry throughout the adjoining dining room & kitchen, with custom mint cabinets & marble counters. A large family room, two sizable bedrooms & vintage tiled bath complete the main level.

Upstairs you’ll find a gracious master suite with dual sinks, separate soaking tub & walk-in closet. Just off the master, the rear patio features a raised garden & room for lounging.

Set uphill is a second home with private outdoor space, currently being used as a recording studio. Located in rapidly developing Glassell Park & around the corner from Lemon Poppy, Verdugo Bar & Habitat. This is the one.

4 beds | 3 baths | Guest House | 3,100 sq ft | 7,496 sq ft lot size | Offered at $1,495,000

Find out more about this home

Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS

DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com

Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE 01517618)  and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)

info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700

COMPASS | DRE 01991628

