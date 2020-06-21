New Listings in Glassell Park

3155 Carlyle St. | Glassell Park
$1,195,000 | 4 beds 3 baths | More Info
Spectacular Spanish with territorial views and separate rental/guest house turned recording studio.
Discreetly hidden from the street, this striking home & front garden are picturesque with native plantings, decorative entry gate & front patio.
Built in 1926, the living room is commanding with barrel vaulted ceiling, arched windows & doorways, original built-ins & focal fireplace. Rich hardwood floors carry throughout the adjoining dining room & kitchen, with custom mint cabinets & marble counters. A large family room, two sizable bedrooms & vintage tiled bath complete the main level.
Upstairs you’ll find a gracious master suite with dual sinks, separate soaking tub & walk-in closet. Just off the master, the rear patio features a raised garden & room for lounging.
Set uphill is a second home with private outdoor space, currently being used as a recording studio. Located in rapidly developing Glassell Park & around the corner from Lemon Poppy, Verdugo Bar & Habitat. This is the one.
4 beds | 3 baths | Guest House | 3,100 sq ft | 7,496 sq ft lot size | Offered at $1,495,000
• Find out more about this home
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE 01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
C+K Current Listings
2373 Silver Ridge Ave - $2,495,000
1757 Vista Del Mar - $1,499,000
3771 Griffith View Dr - $1,475,000
1922 Santa Ynez St - $1,250,000
2404 Griffith Park Blvd - $1,315,000
The Cliffs – Homes priced from the mid $800k’s
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com