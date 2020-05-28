New Listings in Mount Washington and Atwater Village

An urban retreat like no other with two spectacular homes nestled on 4 lots totaling over a half acre in Mount Washington.

Hidden from the street behind a long wooden fence you’ll discover a private compound with native plantings, mature oak trees & extensive gardens for exploration & play.

Built in 1936, the main home, with 2 beds, 2 baths plus an office, features shake shingle siding, warm wood accents & vintage detailing throughout. Recline on the veranda with outdoor fireplace & get lost in this magical setting, awash in a sunset glow.

A flagstone pathway leads to a stunning two-story Architectural, designed by Sanjiv Bajal to nestle into the verdant surroundings.

This 3 bed, 2 bath home features a light filled floor plan with modern cement floor, plywood detailing & vaulted ceiling.

Off-street parking for 4, plus a bonus studio and additional storage round out this extraordinary property.

Close to so many great restaurants & shops in NELA, the possibilities are endless…

1st home: 3 beds + 2 baths + office | 2nd home: 3 beds + 2 baths | Bonus studio | 2,646 sf | 25,015 sf lot size | Offered at $2,149,000

Presented By

Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS

DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com

info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700

COMPASS | DRE 01991628

Prime Atwater beauty!

Concealed by a drought tolerant garden, abundant in agave, and a blooming Protea plant…This landscaped yard sets the stage for what’s to come.

On entering you’ll find a modern light filled open plan living, kitchen and dining room with hardwood floors, custom built-ins, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and access to the patio and backyard.

The master bedroom with full bath, 2 additional bedrooms, laundry closet, and second full bathroom can be found off the central hallway.

French doors open out onto the entertaining patio and large flat garden with green grass, fruit trees, and privacy hedges.

A 2 car garage has been converted into a bonus space perfect for the home office or future ADU.

3 beds | 2 baths | 1,235 sf | 6,749 sf lot size | Offered at $1,295,000

