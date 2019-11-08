New Listings in Silver Lake and Atwater Village

Superb 1940’s Silver Lake Traditional sited on one of the best streets in the Moreno Highlands.

This perfectly charming home maintains much of its original appeal, coupled with modern amenities. The front patio enjoys peek-a-boo views of the Silver Lake reservoir, perfect for afternoon sunsets.

A formal entry with dual closets welcomes you into this well designed abode.

Open House Sunday 11/10 from 1-4p

Tuesday 11/12 from 11a-2p

Sunday 11/17 from 1-4p

Property Highlights 2 beds | 1.5 baths

1,461 sf | 4,939 sf lot size

Offered at $1,249,000

Property Website

The living room features a large picture window, focal fireplace and original hardwood floors which carry throughout the home. The adjacent dining room is spacious and bright, and opens into an updated kitchen with loads of cabinet space, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. A neighboring half bath and access to the side patio make for easy entertaining.

Upstairs you’ll find two well-sized bedrooms & a classically designed bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub.

The rear lawn affords space for play & lounging alike.

Just a block from the reservoir and award winning Ivanhoe Elementary, this is Silver Lake living at its best!

Welcome this reimagined 1922 California Bungalow in North Atwater, conveniently located near Chevy Chase Park, the LA River paths and the much awaited pedestrian bridge connecting the neighborhood to Griffith Park.

Enter through the front gates to discover an expansive lot with water-efficient plantings. Recently expanded, the home features a warm and inviting living room, which is open to the dining room and newly remodeled kitchen.

Property Highlights 2 beds | 2 baths

1,180 sf | 7,000 sf lot size

Offered at $999,000

Property Website

Open House Sunday 11/10 from 1-4p

Tuesday 11/12 from 11a-2p

Sunday 11/17 from 1-4p

The master bedroom addition boasts a grand walk-in closet & custom ensuite bathroom with dual sinks. A second bed, full bath and laundry room complete the home.

Out back you’ll find a private flat backyard with mature landscaping, abundant fruit trees and a custom built pizza oven.

The 2-car garage features a bonus room and a full bathroom – ready to execute your accessory dwelling unit dreams.

The long driveway provides plenty of room for off-street parking.

Incredible location near numerous parks and recreation areas, Golden Road Brewery & Atwater Equestrian Center.

