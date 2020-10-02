New Listings in Silver Lake and Atwater Village

1408 N Occidental Blvd | Silver Lake
$1,950,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Striking architectural designed by Gustavo Gubel, AIA and located in the hills of prime Silver Lake.
This impressive property combines hillside living with easy proximity to the best local shops & restaurants in the area. An expansive front deck is a welcome introduction to this two story home, which radiates warmth & depth from every corner.
The front entry leads to the guest level with two large bedrooms, 2 baths & laundry room. Upstairs, you will find a bright and airy, open concept floor plan with rich hardwood floors and an abundance of windows. The expansive living room, featuring stunning views and a focal fireplace, is balanced by a modern kitchen with adjacent dining room.
A generous primary bedroom with walk-in closet & en-suite bath with dual sinks, leads to a private backyard with native plantings & a fig tree – a perfectly tranquil outdoor space set under the dappled shade of a mature pepper tree. Two car garage with electric vehicle charger completes this brilliant home!
3432 Perlita Ave | Atwater Village
$1,375,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Enchanting Atwater Village Craftsman! Situated under the shade of a mature Sycamore, you'll find a wrap-around front patio with a wood porch swing, a welcoming entrance to this vintage beauty.
Expanded and remodeled in 2011, the main living spaces are open and modernized while still maintaining much of the original charm. The kitchen is the piece-de-resistance with a massive center island, loads of storage & a huge pantry. The primary bedroom suite was added to include a walk-in closet with custom built-ins and spacious bath.
Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are accessed from a center hall. The back patio with retractable cover was designed for alfresco dining with built-in seating and leads to a grassy yard, where you can set up a picnic on the lawn or cultivate your green thumb in the numerous planter beds.
A tandem garage offers room for storage and a possible office/studio. Situated on tree lined Perlita, less than a block from all that's happening in prime Atwater Village!
854 Dillon St | Silver Lake
$1,175,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Charming Silver Lake Spanish with private garden + guest space!
Tucked in the hills is this characterful bungalow which has been lovingly updated throughout. Through the front gate is a saltillo tiled front entry, which leads to a generous living room with hardwood floors, custom built-in bookshelves & decorate fireplace. The adjacent dining room sits at the center of the home & enjoys natural light from a large picture window.
The kitchen with Viking stove & farmhouse sink was smartly designed to maximize space. Just around the corner you’ll find a dedicated office space with built-in desk & views to the front garden. Accessed from a center hall are an updated bath & two bedrooms, both of which open to a spacious deck with ample room for lounging & dining.
Downstairs you’ll discover a guest/office space with full bath & loads of storage in the basement. The garden, with mature plantings, is private and deep – the ideal spot to shake off your day. Perfect central Silver Lake location!
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Contact alyssa@courtneyandkurt.com for more info + showing
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
