New Listings in Silver Lake and Echo Park

2403 Lanterman Terrace | Los Angeles
$2,199,000 | 3 Beds | 4 Baths | More
Tucked away behind gates in Silver Lake’s Moreno Highlands, this 1938 home exudes casual glamour.
A dramatic step-down living room w/ high ceilings, fireplace & picture window sets the stage for both festive gatherings & intimate nights home. The adjoining dining room is gracious in its proportions & offers French doors which frame the patio & view beyond. Breakfast at home takes on a whole new meaning when prepared in an updated kitchen & served in a delightful, octagonal nook. Three light-filled bedrooms, two full baths & two additional half baths make room for friends & family. A paneled den w/ projection system & adjacent kitchenette makes for memorable movie nights at home.
Covered patio w/ Moroccan lanterns is the perfect spot to recline on a daybed & take in the view. Terraced yard offers ample room for a victory garden, entertaining & imaginative play. Two car garage w/ direct access. Peace, privacy + proximity to groceries, Ivanhoe & the Reservoir make this the ideal escape.
3 beds | 4 baths | Den | 2,475 sq ft | 5,102 sq ft lot size | Offered at $2,199,000
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Listed by Jenn Cahill (DRE 01980658) and Courtney Smith (DRE 01406768)
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
1495 N Occidental Blvd | Los Angeles
$1,995,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
Stunning modernist lines and design forward touches are discovered at every turn of this Silver Lake gem.
This home has undergone a complete renovation with a connection to art, form and function. Anchored around the expansive cylinder skylight, luminous warmth shines throughout. The kitchen will capture your heart with professional grade appliances and abundant storage. Magic is found in both the family and living rooms as your gaze turns from the smart wet bar to the exquisite fireplace to the expansive views beyond the balconies. A light filled 1/2 bath is perfectly positioned to serve the main floor. The principal suite boasts a custom closet, private balcony and beauteous bath. Two gracious lower bedrooms are accompanied by a well appointed full bathroom.
A hidden private bonus space with separate entrance allows for the essential home office. Two car direct level access garage with laundry. A true modern retreat only mins away from the SL reservoir, dog park, shops and eats.
3 beds | 2.5 baths | Bonus office | 2,036 sq ft | 4,951 sq ft lot size | Offered at $1,995,000
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Listed by Jenn Cahill (DRE 01980658) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
1800 Ashmore Place | Los Angeles
$799,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
1920’s Echo Park 2bed, 1bath beauty awaits you! Large living room windows, hardwood floors throughout, central HVAC, decorative fireplace/mantle, & coved ceilings greet you.
The enticing kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz countertops & high-end appliances. Stylish fixtures and black & white tiles are featured in the beautiful bathroom. Master bedroom has an Elfa closet system & direct access to a quiet sitting area and dog run.
Below the home is your two-car garage w/ electric doors & separate bays providing enough space for storage, a work out area, work space or parking. Take advantage of living in a creative neighborhood – this lovely home is just around the corner from Valerie Café, Yogala, Lady Byrd and all things Echo Park.
2 beds | 1 bath | 880 sq ft | 1,503 sq ft lot size | Offered at $799,000
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Listed by Eugene Ridenour (DRE 01352359) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
C+K Current Listings:
1757 Vista Del Mar - $1,399,000
3771 Griffith View Dr - $1,375,000
2404 Griffith Park Blvd - $1,315,000
1922 Santa Ynez St - $1,250,000
4406 Bowman Ave - $1,188,000 or lease at $5,800/month
The Cliffs – Homes priced from the mid $800k’s
1735 N Dillon St - $6,000/month lease
Presented by
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com | IG: @courtneyandkurtre
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
Join our Insider’s List to learn more about current and upcoming listings.
Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com