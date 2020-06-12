New Listings in Silver Lake and Highland Park

2373 Silver Ridge Ave | Silver Lake
$2,495,000 | 5 beds 3 baths | More
Stunning Traditional with architectural pedigree & sunset views of the Silver Lake Reservoir!
Designed by Winchton L. Risley, AIA, this quintessential CA home is a private oasis with original character & extensive outdoor spaces.
To the right of the formal entrance is a light-filled living room with picture window, focal fireplace with built-in shelving & two sets of French doors leading outside. A formal dining room sits adjacent to a butler’s pantry & updated kitchen with access to a dining patio. A laundry room, bath & guest room complete the main level.
Upstairs you’ll find two bedrooms & a jack-n-jill bath, both with French doors leading outside.
A wood paneled den with fireplace & Juliette balcony sits adjacent to the Master suite with walk-in closet, dressing area & French doors that lead out to a flat yard with spectacular reservoir views.
This elegant home is ideally located near Silver Lake Wine, Lemongrass, Whole Foods, the Meadow & numerous Silver Lake shops & restaurants.
5 beds | 3 baths | 3,237 sq ft | Offered at $2,495,000
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE 01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
1209 Le Gray Avenue | Highland Park
$899,000 | 2 beds 1 bath | More
Dreamy Mid Century with sunset views in the hills of Highland Park.
Hidden from the street and utterly private, you’ll discover an expansive front deck, positioned perfectly to capture the canyon views and designed with elements of relaxation and gatherings alike.
Built in 1958, the floor plan is open and flexible with floor to ceiling windows and exposed beams in the open and airy living room.
The dining room is accentuated by a limestone fireplace set in the corner for cozy winter meals with friends. The gracious kitchen has warm wood cabinets and loads storage.
The master bedroom features perfectly placed bedside lighting, large corner windows and custom built-ins. A full bath and 2nd bedroom complete the home.
A flat side yard with faux grass doubles as a play space and built-in grill with outdoor kitchen prep area make entertaining a breeze.
Enjoy epic sunsets with friends in one of the hippest neighborhoods in NELA – this is true embodiment of California living!
2 beds | 1 baths | 974 sq ft | Offered at $899,000
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE 01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
3322 Berkeley Avenue | Silver Lake
$729,000 2 beds | 1 bath | More
Roaring '20s Bungalow in prime Silver Lake.
Situated just north of ever-evolving Sunset Blvd, this charming and characterful home is an oasis from the hum of its vibrant surroundings.
Fenced from the street, the front garden & patio provide a friendly welcome to this sweet abode with many period details and numerous updates.
The main entertaining spaces are open and bright, with original windows, rich hardwood floors and faux fireplace, it’s the perfect spot for intimate gatherings or an afternoon of couch surfing.
The adjacent kitchen with butcher block counter and farmhouse sink is vintage in all the right ways with breakfast nook and original cabinetry.
From the center hall you’ll find two bedrooms and an updated bath with pedestal sink and extra storage.
The back deck makes for an ideal grilling spot, with private yard w/ prolific orange tree & pergola provide the canopy for outdoor dining below.
One car garage is full of possibilities. Blocks from the Farmer’s Market and the best dining and shopping in Silver Lake!
2 beds | 1 bath | 897 sf | Offered at $729,000
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE 01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
C+K Current Listings
1757 Vista Del Mar - $1,675,000
3771 Griffith View Dr - $1,540,000
1922 Santa Ynez St - $1,250,000
2404 Griffith Park Blvd - $1,249,000
The Cliffs – Homes priced from the mid $800k’s
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com