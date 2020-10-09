New Listings in Silver Lake and Mount Washington

2851 N Buzz Ct | Silver Lake
$1,075,000 | 2 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Here is your chance to make one of the six sophisticated and modern three-story single family homes at Buzz Court your own.
Built in 2012 and LEED Certified for green homes receiving the Platinum level and awarded the 2014 AIA Merit Award. The home is situated at the front of the gated courtyard and benefits from light entering from all directions. The striking vertical fins set this project apart and also allow for a keen sense of privacy.
Upon entry from your attached 2 car garage follow the hardwood floors up to the open split level floor plan. The design driven kitchen is equipped with Bosch appliances, custom cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops. A powder room, living room and dining area that opens to a balcony completes this level.
Upstairs find the master suite with a private bathroom and walk-in closet as well as the 2nd bedroom which conveniently may function as a home office. The expansive rooftop offers a beautiful garden and 360-degree views spanning to the Griffith Observatory.
One of the supreme highlights is the coveted location in Ivanhoe School District – stroll through the neighborhood to Broome Street and the reservoir. Bike to the LA river path. Botanica, 365, Freedman’s, Alimento and other Silver Lake staples are within close proximity. Welcome all!
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Contact Jenn@courtneyandkurt.com for more info + showing
Listed by Jennifer Cahill DRE 01980658 and Kurt Wisner DRE 01431217
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
3519 Roseview Ave | Mount Washington
$949,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
This secluded Spanish set on a half acre in Mt Washington is the private compound you’ve been searching for.
With extensive grounds, it offers multiple opportunities for varied experiences such as relaxing in the flat hacienda style courtyard, a covered patio in the back for eating al fresco, a jungle-like corner to explore and lastly a desert hilltop oasis with stunning views.
The home has been updated and is anchored by an open concept kitchen/dining/living area that is highlighted with beams of natural light. There are 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms including a well appointed primary room with en suite. An office with a separate entrance allows for the ease of at-home live/work balance.
Amenities include central air, fireplace, basement, and a long driveway leading up to the garage from the private gate. The location offers the best of hillside living as it’s positioned conveniently close to shopping, dining and the LA river, yet feels remote with an abundance of tranquil surroundings.
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Contact Jenn@courtneyandkurt.com for more info + showing
Listed by Jennifer Cahill DRE 01980658 and Kurt Wisner DRE 01431217
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
481 W Ave 44 | Mount Washington
$899,000 | 2 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Welcome yourself and take a tour of this immaculately renovated 1924 Mt Washington bungalow.
As you come up the quiet hillside you’ll note the nestled position off the street lending privacy and nature enveloping the property. Enter the first level and your eyes will immediately be drawn to the picture window placed above the dining area. The open concept offers ease from the spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar, through the comfortable living area and lands in the dining area that open directly to an expansive wrap around deck that offers a relaxing setting and views of the tranquil canyon.
Downstairs you’ll find the first bedroom and guest bathroom with custom tile and a luxurious soaking tub. Through the hall enter the principal room complete with a walk-in closet, stylish bathroom and sliding glass doors that open to your drought-friendly backyard.
This home offers a rare combination of gifting a serene setting that feels away from the urban hustle + bustle, but yet located mere minutes to the Metro Gold Line, 110 fwy, the best of Highland Park dining/shopping, trails, parks and so much more.
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Contact Jenn@courtneyandkurt.com for more info + showing
Listed by Jennifer Cahill DRE 01980658 and Kurt Wisner DRE 01431217
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
Contact Jenn@courtneyandkurt.com for showings + more info on all 3 listings.
Check out all of our listings here!
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com | IG: @courtneyandkurtre
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
Join our Insider’s List – to learn more about current and upcoming listings.
Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com