New Listings in Silver Lake, North Hollywood and Glendale

2404 Griffith Park Boulevard | Silver Lake
This darling 1937 Traditional, located in the Ivanhoe School district, is ideally situated on the pedestrian friendly edge of Silver Lake and Los Feliz.
Set up from the street, a bright and generously sized living room welcomes you with original hardwood floors, focal fireplace and numerous windows.
The adjoining dining room features a set of French doors which lead to a back patio, perfect for hosting brunch with friends or a quiet cup of coffee. The kitchen retains much of its original charm with updated appliances and sunny view outside.
Three bedrooms and two perfectly vintage baths are located off a center hallway that includes a laundry room and loads of built-in storage.
Outside you’ll find a terraced patio with a sizable yard space above, providing ample room for play and relaxation alike.
Off-street parking and extra storage available in the attached 2 car garage.
Prime location with Trader Joes, Gelson’s, the reservoir and numerous restaurants located just a few blocks away!
12011 Lorne Street | North Hollywood
This NoHo property will transport you upon entry as you take in the wall of glass offering a dramatic view of the pool and backyard.
Built in 1953, the residence on a quiet cul-de-sac is an ideal pairing of vintage character and modern updates.
Sink yourself down in the stylish living room with high wood-beamed ceilings and imagine private outdoor dining and entertaining surrounded by the exquisite landscaping.
Four bedrooms include the perfect at-home office or guest bedroom and a master bedroom that opens out to the backyard through floor-to-ceiling glass doors.
This well-designed home has an easy flow and thoughtful touches throughout – including the master walk-in closet.
Also included is central AC, garage, high-efficiency pool equipment, and located near The Federal NoHo, Art District, House of Pie, Laemmle theater and easy access to the 5/170/101 fwys – a mere 15 minutes to Burbank Studios.
An amazing opportunity to find the home of your staycation dreams.
1916 Niodrara Drive | Verdugo Woodlands
Located on Historic Niodrara Drive in the Verdugo Woodlands neighborhood, this remarkable 1940’s home is sited on a deep lot with park-like grounds.
A meandering path leads you through a lush front garden with two green yards separated by a pond.
The indoor/outdoor flow is outstanding with each level of this three-story home featuring a balcony with views or access onto this private outdoor space.
The main level features a formal entry, a generous living room with fireplace, adjacent dining room with built-in, large eat-in kitchen with updated cabinets, plus one guest bedroom and a 3/4 bath.
Upstairs the Master Suite features a walk-in closet, oversized bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in shower plus a set of French Doors leading to the balcony. Two other bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms complete this level.
On the bottom floor, you’ll find a grand family room with built-in bookshelves, wet bar and 1/2 bath.
A three-car attached garage plus loads of off-street parking. This one has it all!
