New Listings in Silver Lake

$1,195,000 | 2 beds 2.5 baths | 1,578 sq ft

Here is your chance to make one of the six sophisticated and modern three-story single family homes at Buzz Court your own.

Built in 2012 and LEED Certified for green homes receiving the Platinum level and awarded the 2014 AIA Merit Award.

The home is situated at the front of the gated courtyard and benefits from light entering from all directions. The striking vertical fins set this project apart and also allow for a keen sense of privacy.

Upon entry from your attached 2 car garage follow the hardwood floors up to the open split-level floor plan. The design driven kitchen is equipped with Bosch appliances, custom cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops. A powder room, living room and dining area that opens to a balcony completes this level.

Upstairs find the master suite with a private bathroom and walk-in closet as well as the 2nd bedroom which conveniently may function as a home office.

The expansive rooftop offers a beautiful garden and 360-degree views spanning to the Griffith Observatory.

One of the supreme highlights is the location – stroll through the neighborhood to Broome Street and the reservoir.

Bike to the LA river path. Botanica, 365, Freedman’s, Alimento and other SL staples are within close proximity. Welcome all!

$829,000 | 2 beds 2 baths | 1,270 sf

Architectural loft-style townhome ideally located in the heart of Silver Lake!

Positioned on the west side of the Mix Lofts complex, this modern home is the perfect marriage of style & convenience.

The ground level entrance, with private 2-car garage, laundry & storage, ushers you up to the master bedroom suite, comprising the entire 2nd level.

The graciously sized bedroom is roomy enough to accommodate a king-sized bed, plus a home-office space and adjoining bath with walk-in shower is chic and on-trend in a black & marble motif.

Up a level you will find the main entertaining spaces with open floor-plan, lofted ceilings, modern kitchen, private balcony & full bath. The top level loft was enclosed for privacy, making it an ideal guest bedroom.

Zoned live/work + Ivanhoe Elementary, everything you need is a short distance away with the Meadow & Silver Lake Reservoir around the corner, Whole Foods down the block, Silver Lake Wine and numerous shops & restaurants just a stone’s throw away.

