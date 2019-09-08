New Listings! Pasadena Post + Beam and an Architectural Sunset Boulevard Condo in Silver Lake

This custom Post + Beam architectural home was built in 1966 and sits on an expansive 25,000-square-foot+ lot surrounded by trees and lush landscape within the desired Kinneloa Ranch neighborhood.

The home offers 4 bedrooms/3 baths and a detached bonus space ready for your imagination. Find yourself greeted by abundant natural light streaming from the surrounding picturesque windows as you step into the slate floor entry.

Property Highlights 4 bedrooms / 3 baths*

2,402 sf | 25,485 sf lot size

Offered at $1,199,000

*Public record shows 2 baths, Buyer to verify.

Take the steps up to a cozy family room w/mountain views and an exquisitely tiled fireplace. Peek down to the dining area and kitchen that opens directly to the outdoor patio.

This home epitomizes highly functional open spaces without sacrificing serene and private bedroom settings. Amongst the highlights, one bedroom comes complete with a kitchenette and its own private entrance for your guests.

Redwood decks with their own unique sitting areas are found at each level, beckoning nature into the home.

Come, take in this unique + distinctive property and discover a retreat from it all.

Award winning architecture!

Since the completion of 4111 Sunset Blvd. in 2007, this collection of live/work lofts located in the heart of the Sunset Junction has become truly iconic.

This unit is a one bedroom split level home with high ceilings, cement floors, wall to ceiling glass windows and doors, and all modern conveniences.

Property Highlights 1 bedroom | 1.5 bathrooms

1,250 sf

Offered at $749,000

Entering through the front door you will notice the spacious open plan kitchen and living spaces ideal for mixed use, and versatile enough to be reconfigured multiple ways, rounding out this floor is a powder/laundry room and gracious balcony. On the lower floor is a master bedroom with en-suite, ample storage and the perfect patio for soaking in the sun or entertaining with friends.

Also includes 2 car parking spaces and EQ Insurance.

Moments from all Sunset Junction has to offer: Sweet Green, Cafe Stella, Intelligentsia, Black Cat, El Cid and so much more.

