New Modern Homes Taking Shape in Highland Park at Arroyo HP

Shea Homes and Tracy Do are pleased to present an exclusive ownership opportunity at Arroyo HP, new homes of exquisite design in a choice Highland Park location. The intimate community of twenty single-family residences incorporates the best of NELA living, providing owners with a brand-new home that is spacious, energy-efficient and easy to maintain.
Generous floor plans range from 1,660 to 2,250 square feet with an abundance of standard features including oversized windows, balconies, an attached side-by-side garage, and intelligent energy-saving systems. Each home has a private rooftop deck where owners will enjoy indoor-outdoor living against the striking backdrop of surrounding hillsides and the San Gabriel Mountains.
From its prime location on a residential side-street, homeowners are around the corner from York Boulevard, where the lineup includes Parsnip, Maximiliano, Hinterhof Biergarten, Joy, Cafe de Leche, The Hermosillo and so much more. Recreation is nearby on the hiking and biking trails of the Arroyo Seco Watershed and scenic Debs Park.
Downtown LA, Pasadena, Glendale-Burbank and Hollywood are an easy commute, with the added benefit of a Metro Gold Line Station less than a mile away. In this way Arroyo HP combines a sense of intimacy, authenticity, and urban accessibility, along with the tremendous benefits of purchasing a home that is brand new.
Arroyo HP is currently under construction at 1118 N Ave 56 Los Angeles, CA 90042. Learn more at ArroyoHP.com. For early access contact info@arroyohp.com.
