New Single-Family Homes Now Debuting in Hollywood

SYC Hollywood
An exclusive collection of new single-family homes is now debuting in Hollywood. SYC Hollywood is the newest collection of small lot homes in Hollywood that are stylish and quintessentially LA. Now is the chance to reserve a piece of prime So Cal real estate in a bustling neighborhood north of Melrose.
Built by WCH Communities, SYC Hollywood is sleek and chic with homes featuring up to 2,300 square feet, three bedrooms, dual master suites with sizeable walk-in closets, and oversized kitchens complete with breakfast bar and balcony, perfect for morning yoga, coffee or tea.
These well-appointed, 3-story homes have no shared walls, a downstairs bedroom/office and bath, direct entry two-car garage, and a roof deck with panoramic views of the Hollywood sign and nostalgic Hollywood. Designer-selected finishes include European Oak plank flooring, Quartz countertops, and a gourmet kitchen with GE Profile ™ stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and plenty of storage space.
At SYC Hollywood, you’ll be living in THE place to be in Hollywood. Leave your car at home and walk to everywhere you want to be, from your favorite coffee and brunch spot to cocktails and dinner in the evening. There are plenty of the most-talked about restaurants in walking distance on Melrose, plus the ArcLight Hollywood and Catalina Jazz Club are minutes away. You’ll be part of the pulsating ecosystem of restaurants, cafes, lounges, clubs and venues including the Pantages Theatre and the Hollywood Palladium. For recreation, head over to nearby Runyon Canyon for a run, to walk the dog, or just to see the views.
Visit SYC Hollywood this weekend to experience the most talked-about small lot homes in Los Angeles. SYC Hollywood is open this Sunday, August 4 from 2pm-5pm or by appointment. SYC Hollywood is priced from $1,399,000 and exclusively represented by Grant Linscott of Keller Williams.
To learn more about SYC, visit sychollywood.com or call or text 323.487.9222.
For information about other WCH Communities, please visit wchcommunities.com.
