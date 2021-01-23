New TIC Community in Glassell Park

2830-2832 W. Avenue 33 | Glassell Park
The Rental Girl presents a new 3-home TIC community in Glassell Park.
A romantic entrance, through wide gates and under a canopy of trees, down a lushly landscaped path, sits a 1911 Craftsman bungalow. This quintessential California home is reminiscent of another era and feels like sanctuary, surrounded by serene green spaces, drought tolerant, private back yard and bookended with inviting covered porches.
This spacious and idyllic re-envisioned home, has been gracefully designed and styled by Matters of Space. Beaming with character, this timeless home features period hardwood floors, an elegant full dining room wrapped in vintage wainscoting, built-in wooden and glass cabinetry, antique casement windows and architectural accents throughout.
Custom designed kitchen with warm wood counters, cerulean blue cabinets, Bertazzoni stovetop and oven, illuminated with light and charming tile. Many modern updates including central AC and heat, updated kitchen and bath, designer light fixtures, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas stovetop, oven and fridge and in-unit laundry. An intimate, three-home community, all detached with private patios and yards.
Your own private oasis tucked behind a common courtyard for quiet outdoor living or nights under the stars. Centrally located minutes from Eagle Rock, Highland Park, and shops on Figueroa.
Details:
- Offered at $549,000
- 2 bed 1 bath
- Detached home
- Private gated yard
- Covered front and back porches
- Central HVAC
- Laundry in-unit
- High-end appliances
This is a TIC sale. For more information about TIC sales, visit our blog or contact the listing agents.
2830-2832 W Avenue 33 HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- Intimate 3-Unit HOA
- Minimum 10% down
- HOA covers insurance, water, finance manager
- Each owner pays for their unit utilities such as gas and electric, cable and wifi
- The insurance covers the entire property and satisfies lender requirements
- Pets are allowed
- No rental restrictions in the HOA. Standard city and RSO restrictions apply, please inquire
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- Property taxes will be prorated, and paid monthly in addition to HOA dues. Your property tax payments will be similar to a condo/single family home (1.25% approx. of your purchase price)
- HOA dues $200.00/month
Presented by:
- Liz McDonald
- The Rental Girl TIC Team
- 323-313-5780 / Cell
- liz@therentalgirl.com
- DRE Lic #: 01449897
