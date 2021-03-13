New TIC Community in Highland Park

318 1/2 Chestnut Ave | Highland Park
$635,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
The Rental Girl TIC Team presents our latest TIC community in Highland Park.
Tucked into an intimate enclave of mid-century bungalows, this completely detached home features a large private gated yard, and a finished single car garage for parking, home office, or all your storage needs.
Basked in light, this home's earthy natural tones draw the eye to a stately wood burning fireplace in the heart of the home under a pitched mid-century post and beam wood plank ceiling creating an inspiring place to hang your hat. Featuring original wood windows, polished concrete floors, an open floor plan and that great indoor-outdoor flow coveted by so many.
The kitchen, separated by quartz counters and crisp white cabinetry at the breakfast bar, has been completely remodeled with a new range oven, stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator. The bedrooms are spacious and bright with abundant closet space. The bath is all-new too with timeless subway tiling, wood vanity and sleek black fixtures.
Outside, the possibilities are endless with native landscaping, decomposed granite and trees that will mature to create your own private oasis. Also included are in-home laundry closet with hookups, new central AC and heat and low HOA's. Just steps from Arroyo Seco bike paths and the South Pas Nature Park, and only blocks away from Kitchen Mouse, Home State and so much more on Figueroa.
Details:
- 318halfchestnut.com
- List price: $635,000
- 2 bed | 1 bath
- Detached home
- Private gated yard
- Detached single car garage
- Central AC & heat
318 - 318 1/2 Chestnut Avenue, HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- Intimate 2-Unit HOA
- Minimum 10% down
- HOA covers insurance and finance management
- Each owner pays for their unit water, gas and electricity (each unit is individually metered for all utilities)
- The insurance covers the entire property and satisfies lender requirements
- Pets are allowed
- No rental restrictions in the TIC Agreement, you can rent your unit
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- Only 318 1/2 Chestnut is being offered for sale
- We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
- We can close one unit at a time
- HOA dues $150.00/month
Presented by:
- Liz McDonald
- The Rental Girl TIC Team
- 323-207-8464 / team cell
- liz@therentalgirl.com
- DRE Lic #: 01449897
