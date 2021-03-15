You have permission to edit this article.
New TIC Community in HLP!

Intimate 4-unit community that features two side-by-side duplexes with traditional 1960s architecture

5057 - 5059 Shipley Glen Dr | Highland Park

Starting at $350,000 | 1 bed & 1 bath units | 2 bed & 1 bath units | More

The Rental Girl TIC Team presents our latest TIC community in Highland Park.

Nestled on the hillside in a great Highland Park location that is only a few blocks to Figueroa shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, this intimate 4-unit community that features two side-by-side duplexes with traditional 1960s architecture and new dual-paned windows with verdant views of the hills.

Sunshine spills into these bright, airy, and spacious rooms with high ceilings, wide-planked white oak engineered wood flooring, new designer lights and fixtures, and remodeled kitchen and en-suite baths. With in-unit laundry, new A/C and heat, ample closet space, off-street parking, private entry, and private front and back patios for three of the units, this is a rare opportunity to buy into LA's hippest neighborhood at an affordable price with a low HOA.

Details:

  • 5057shipleyglen.com
  • Prices starting at $349,000
  • 1 bed | 1 bath units
  • 2 bed | 1 bath units (offers pending)
  • End units
  • Share only one wall
  • Private patios and yards
  • Single-car parking space
  • AC & heat

5057 - 5059 1/2 Shipley Glen Drive, HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:

  • Intimate 4-Unit HOA
  • Minimum 20% down
  • HOA covers insurance, gardener, water, finance management
  • Each owner pays for their unit gas and electricity (each unit is individually metered for gas and electricity)
  • The insurance covers the entire property and satisfies lender requirements
  • Pets are allowed
  • Rental restrictions apply, please inquire
  • No permission needed to sell your unit
  • With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
  • All units are being offered for sale for the first time
  • We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
  • We can close one unit at a time
  • HOA dues $200-250/month

Presented by:

