New TIC Community in HLP!

5057 - 5059 Shipley Glen Dr | Highland Park
Starting at $350,000 | 1 bed & 1 bath units | 2 bed & 1 bath units | More
The Rental Girl TIC Team presents our latest TIC community in Highland Park.
Nestled on the hillside in a great Highland Park location that is only a few blocks to Figueroa shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, this intimate 4-unit community that features two side-by-side duplexes with traditional 1960s architecture and new dual-paned windows with verdant views of the hills.
Sunshine spills into these bright, airy, and spacious rooms with high ceilings, wide-planked white oak engineered wood flooring, new designer lights and fixtures, and remodeled kitchen and en-suite baths. With in-unit laundry, new A/C and heat, ample closet space, off-street parking, private entry, and private front and back patios for three of the units, this is a rare opportunity to buy into LA's hippest neighborhood at an affordable price with a low HOA.
Details:
- 5057shipleyglen.com
- Prices starting at $349,000
- 1 bed | 1 bath units
- 2 bed | 1 bath units (offers pending)
- End units
- Share only one wall
- Private patios and yards
- Single-car parking space
- AC & heat
5057 - 5059 1/2 Shipley Glen Drive, HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- Intimate 4-Unit HOA
- Minimum 20% down
- HOA covers insurance, gardener, water, finance management
- Each owner pays for their unit gas and electricity (each unit is individually metered for gas and electricity)
- The insurance covers the entire property and satisfies lender requirements
- Pets are allowed
- Rental restrictions apply, please inquire
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- All units are being offered for sale for the first time
- We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
- We can close one unit at a time
- HOA dues $200-250/month
Presented by:
- Liz McDonald
- The Rental Girl TIC Team
- 323-207-8464 / team cell
- liz@therentalgirl.com
- DRE Lic #: 01449897
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Rental Girl