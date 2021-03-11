New TIC Community in Mt. Washington

255 Isabel St | Mt Washington
Starting at $399,000 | 1Bed | 1 Bath | More
The Rental Girl TIC Team presents our newest TIC community in Mt. Washington.
Welcome to The Isabel Meadows, featuring a collection of detached homes in the foothills of Mt. Washington's eclectic neighborhood, known as a woven tapestry of diversity and artistry, surrounded by hills and grounds of woodland vegetation.
Each home features a private outdoor space, a welcome refuge in a year of chaos, and common park-like grounds where the setting sun filters through a canopy of trees creating a zen retreat in the heart of LA. Here is a rare opportunity to buy a detached home at an affordable price.
Sunlight permeates through these recently renovated homes with crisp white walls, white oak flooring, and natural tones. Updated kitchen and bath, in-unit laundry, single car garage, and low HOAs - this home will surely check all the boxes. Five of the homes are available for sale now.
Details:
- Financing available with 20% down payment min.
- 255isabel.com
- List prices starting at $399,000
- 1 bed + 1 bath detached bungalows
- Private yards
- Community yards
- AC & heat
- Single car garages
255 Isabel HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- Intimate 7-Unit HOA
- Minimum 20% down
- HOA covers insurance, water, finance management, landscaping and reserves
- Each owner pays for their unit gas and electric (each unit is individually metered for gas and electric)
- The insurance covers the entire property
- Pets are allowed
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- All units are being offered for sale for the first time
- We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
- We can close one unit at a time
- HOA dues $286.54
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with an intimate 7-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.
Presented by:
- Liz McDonald
- The Rental Girl TIC Team
- 323-207-8464 / Cell
- liz@therentalgirl.com
- DRE Lic #: 01449897
