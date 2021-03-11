You have permission to edit this article.
New TIC Community in Mt. Washington

A collection of detached homes surrounded by hills and grounds of woodland vegetation.

255 Isabel St | Mt Washington

Starting at $399,000 | 1Bed | 1 Bath | More

The Rental Girl TIC Team presents our newest TIC community in Mt. Washington.

Welcome to The Isabel Meadows, featuring a collection of detached homes in the foothills of Mt. Washington's eclectic neighborhood, known as a woven tapestry of diversity and artistry, surrounded by hills and grounds of woodland vegetation.

Each home features a private outdoor space, a welcome refuge in a year of chaos, and common park-like grounds where the setting sun filters through a canopy of trees creating a zen retreat in the heart of LA. Here is a rare opportunity to buy a detached home at an affordable price.

Sunlight permeates through these recently renovated homes with crisp white walls, white oak flooring, and natural tones. Updated kitchen and bath, in-unit laundry, single car garage, and low HOAs - this home will surely check all the boxes. Five of the homes are available for sale now.

Details:

  • Financing available with 20% down payment min.
  • 255isabel.com
  • List prices starting at $399,000
  • 1 bed + 1 bath detached bungalows
  • Private yards
  • Community yards
  • AC & heat
  • Single car garages

255 Isabel HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:

  • Intimate 7-Unit HOA
  • Minimum 20% down
  • HOA covers insurance, water, finance management, landscaping and reserves
  • Each owner pays for their unit gas and electric (each unit is individually metered for gas and electric)
  • The insurance covers the entire property
  • Pets are allowed
  • No permission needed to sell your unit
  • With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
  • All units are being offered for sale for the first time
  • We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
  • We can close one unit at a time
  • HOA dues $286.54

This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with an intimate 7-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.

