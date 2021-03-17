New TIC Community in Silver Lake

1308 Lucile Ave | Silver Lake
$549,000 (1-beds) & $825,000 (2-bed) | 1-2 Beds | 1-2 Baths | More
The Rental Girl TIC Team presents our latest TIC community in Silver Lake!
A century-old 1922 Craftsman detached Bungalow in front, and side-by-side duplex in back with fresh, modern charm and open-concept living.
This intimate 3-unit community celebrates its history while offering clean, gorgeous new updates in a great Silver Lake location. These homes with westerly views, open to bright, spacious rooms with both original restored French windows and updated dual pane windows, and have been completely restored with original refinished hardwood floors and all new designer lights and fixtures and recessed lighting throughout.
The kitchens and baths were completely remodeled with new butcher block counters, white shaker cabinets, open shelving, and new stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stainless steel hood fan in the kitchens, and new baths with green hex tile flooring, and new cabinets and sinks.
These classic beauties check all the boxes: in-unit laundry, parking for all three properties, new wood fencing combined with restored iron fencing and gates, new AC & heat. Located at the top of hill above Sunset Junction, and a few feet up the street from Bellevue Park in a neighborhood full of charming cottages.
Details:
- 1308lucile.com
- List prices $549,000 (1-beds) & $825,000 (2-bed)
- 1 bed | 1 bath units
- Share only one wall
- Ductless AC & heath
- Bonus room for office/studio
- One uncovered parking space each unit
- 2 bed | 2 bath
- Detached bungalow
- Central AC & heat
- Single car garage and driveway parking
1308 - 1310 1/2 Lucile Avenue, HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- Intimate 3-Unit HOA
- Minimum 10% down
- HOA covers insurance, gardener, water, finance management
- Each owner pays for their unit gas and electricity (each unit is individually metered for gas and electricity)
- The insurance covers the entire property and satisfies lender requirements
- Pets are allowed
- No rental restrictions in the TIC Agreement, you can rent your unit
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- All units are being offered for sale for the first time
- We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
- We can close one unit at a time
- HOA dues $200-250.00/month
Presented by:
- Liz McDonald
- The Rental Girl TIC Team
- 323-207-8464 / team cell
- liz@therentalgirl.com
- DRE Lic #: 01449897
